Top 5 Black QBs Following Week 11 | Jalen Hurts Edged Patrick Mahomes, Once Again Showing Why He’s Just A Winner

After Monday night’s Super Bowl rematch between Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes it’s time to rank our melanated signal-callers following Week 11.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles

The dynamic dual threat continues to make plays when his team needs them most. After being harassed by a very stout Kansas City Chiefs defense for the better part of three quarters, the former Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners star led a comeback from 10 points down to win 21-17 at raucous Arrowhead Stadium.

In the win, Hurts also surpassed legendary Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham with his 34th and 35th career rushing touchdowns, a team record.

Hurts once again displayed the poise and leadership that made him an MVP runner-up last season in leading the Eagles to the cusp of their second Super Bowl win.

Hurts now has 13 consecutive wins versus teams with winning records, surpassing both Peyton Manning and Vinny Testaverde for most all-time. He now also has the second-best winning percentage (.389) when trailing by 10-plus points trailing only Patrick Mahomes, whose .560 percentage is tops in the Super Bowl era.

Following the huge win Hurts told reporters, “When you win games like we’ve won games, that builds a ton of character.”

Russell Wilson, Broncos

The demise of one Russell Carrington Wilson was greatly exaggerated. After a down 2022 season which saw Wilson toss just 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while going 4-11 as a starter. The future Hall of Famer has bounced back with a vengeance in 2023, leading the once spiraling Broncos to a current league-long four consecutive wins and a 5-5 record.

This season Wilson has passed for 2,065 yards, 19 touchdowns and just four interceptions.





Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Browns

DTR, as he’s affectionately known, didn’t have the gaudiest stat line in the Browns’ huge 13-10 win over the archrival Steelers, but the poise he demonstrated on the final drive of the game that led to the game-winning field goal was impressive.

On that drive, DTR converted three big third downs and made all the right decisions in his second start this season and first since starter Deshaun Watson was lost for the season.

During his postgame interview. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, the 2020 NFL Coach of the Year, raved about his rookie quarterback.

“He played on time,” Stefanski said of the difference in starts. “He did his job. I thought he had a really good week of practice. We talked about that with you guys. I thought he prepared really well, but that’s just part of this thing. Got to continue to do that week in and week out.”



Jordan Love, Packers

After starting the season red-hot, Love hit a rough patch, as did the Packers. In Sunday’s 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Love once again found his mojo, passing for over 320 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. It’s important that Love continues to show he can be that guy.

Justin Fields, Bears

In his first game in over a month the supremely dynamic Fields, put on a show in a tough 31-26 loss to the 8-2 Lions. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star passed for 169 yards and one touchdown, and he used his legs to rush for 104 yards. While he did fumble late in the game, it came on a blindside hit as his lineman whiffed on the block.

There are questions in Chicago about his future, but if the Bears are smart, they may want to stick with the 2021 first-round pick.