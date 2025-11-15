‘The Nerdiest Crime You Can Commit’: NFL Legend Tom Brady Robbed Of Pokémon And Baseball Cards Valued At $10k

Retired seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady is now the lead color commentator for Fox Sports. The legendary signal caller who led the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to ten combined Super Bowl appearances teams with Fox Sports lead play-by-play voice Kevin Burkhardt to form the top duo for the NFL on Fox.

Tom Brady’s Soho Store Robbed Of $10K In Merch

Brady’s 10-year, $375 million contract ($37.5 millon) per year makes him the highest-paid sports analyst in history. Brady has long prided himself on being a devout businessman with his hands in several pots. One area the former Michigan Wolverine has dabbled in card shops, in fact he owns CardVault by Tom Brady located in the SoHo area of NYC. The store carries all types of cards from Pokemon to baseball cards. Per reports in October, Brady’s store was robbed in broad daylight for $10K in merchandise.

Almost $10,000 worth of Pokémon and baseball cards were stolen from Tom Brady's card store in New York City last month, the NYPD said Friday.



Thief Who Stole Pokémon and Baseball Cards From Tom Brady Still At Large

Reports say that during the robbery surveillance cameras show a Black guy dressed in all black leaving the store with stolen merchandise. They also mention that the at-large thief attempted to purchase some items tallying $9,710 but his credit card declined. When that happened, he reportedly manipulated the tap-to-pay system to make the store employee believe that the transaction was completed and he actually paid for it.

That was determined to be a lie, and now he’s a wanted man by NYPD Police.

Fans Chime In On The Incident

While the police haven’t confirmed which cards he actually stole, and the store refused to comment, fans chimed in. One being a shopper who frequents the store and was there with her grandson.

“No kidding. That’s not nice. That happens with the city. That’s terrible. The people feel like the card has value. It’s not just the money. People really love it, that’s why they buy it. I hope they find the guy,” she said.

“So cashier didn’t notice the CUSTOMER feeling with the terminal?”, mentioned another fan.

“Stealing pokemon cards by hacking a payment terminal is just about the nerdiest crime you can commit,” another fan said.

“I’m fine with that. Tom Brady opened up a bunch of card shops just to rip people off,” quipped another fan.

“Why would Kanye do this?” another fan said.

“James Harden robbed the shop?,” said another fan.

Brady Prepping For Huge NFC North Clash

With this still under investigation it hasn’t slowed down the supremely popular Brady is entering Week 11 (Bears vs Vikings) of his second season. After a rough start in the booth where Brady lacked polish and even provided some pretty bland commentary, he’s gotten much better.

Each week you can see and hear his marked improvement and his much more insightful perspective. Always the ultimate competitor Brady’s confidence has grown as he’s gotten better.