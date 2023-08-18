Titans’ Treylon Burks Avoided Serious Time Out With LCL Sprain | D-Hop Will Have to Shoulder Wide Receiver Load In Meantime

The Tennessee Titans’ wide receiver core has just taken a huge blow.

Second-year receiver Treylon Burks was carted off the field during the Titans’ joint practice with the Vikings on Wednesday, Aug. 16, after he sustained a lower-body injury, according to multiple sources.

The apparent leg injury turned out to be an LCL sprain members of the Titans staff said, and the former Arkansas Razorback is expected to miss a few weeks while reportedly avoiding surgery.

How Did Treylon Burks Get Injured In Practice?

The play that resulted in Burks injuring his leg was a deep route where he beat Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans, making the catch deep as he fell to the ground. After the play was over, Burks was seen limping when he came up. According to ESPN, Burks was able to walk off the field, but only with assistance from trainers who were also holding his knee when he was exiting the field.

The good news is Burks should be back early during the regular season and will still have the opportunity to make a huge impact on the Titans season.

Burks a First Round Pick In 2022 to Replace AJ Brown

The No. 18 overall pick in 2022 for the Titans, Burks was set to be the future for this aging Tennessee offense after the Titans traded AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles during the draft to select Burks with the pick they got from the trade.

Burks played in 11 games, flashed great potential, catching 33 passes for 444 yards and one touchdown last season. It wasn’t the high production the Titans expected; then again, they had transition at the quarterback position with rookie Malik Willis struggling to throw the ball in his starts.

When Burks does return from his injury, he should be expected to make a sizable contribution, playing next to Derrick Henry, Deandre Hopkins and Ryan Tannehill. He will have plenty of veterans to help him take his game to the next level, and will be looking to make his second-year leap for the Titans.

When Will Treylon Burks Return From Injury?

The 23-year-old will most likely miss the rest of preseason, but there is no word as to when he’ll be back, or if coach Mike Vrabel will even look to rush him back. But for a rookie who underperformed in his first year compared to the expectations that he had set for him, he will no doubt return with a chip on his shoulder.

In the meantime, with Burks healing, future HOF wide receiver D-Hop will get plenty of targets and draw plenty of double teams once the regular season begins.

If the play where Burks was injured is any proof of the stride he’s making to improve himself as a player, when he comes back from his injury he should transition seamlessly into the offense.