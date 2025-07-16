Time For Caitlin Clark To Shut It Down For The Season After Fourth Muscle Injury: She Has Nothing To Prove 

Caitlin Clark has not looked like the player we have come to expect when she takes the court. Her shooting splits this season, especially on the road, are bordering on horrible and unfortunately it’s not just because she’s in a slump.

After shooting 4-for-14 in Tuesday night’s 85-77 win against Sophie Cunningham’s old Phoenix Suns team, Clark’s groin injury flared up again near the end of the contest and she might have to rehab again just a week after her latest return.



Caitlin Clark’s presence means a lot to the Indiana Fever and the entire W. She has a tremendous fan base and has captivated the emotions of middle class white men across America. Which has in return, boosted visibility across the league. An active Clark is also important to keep the momentum and support of the public going as the WNBA players continue to negotiate a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

That’s why she needs to shut it down for the season or until she is 100 percent healthy. Clark coming up limp so soon after her return — and her poor shooting performances of late — suggest that she’s still not healthy. A groin injury, similar to a hamstring injury takes time. Doing nothing is the best way to heal. There’s no set schedule. The body has to do its thing on its own time, which is definitely not advantageous for Indiana.

Clark Suffers Another Groin Injury

With about 30 seconds left in the game, Clark started grabbing at her right groin area after one of her vintage bounce-pass assists to Kelsey Mitchell.

The postgame announcement wasn’t positive if you are a Fever fan looking forward to seeing Clark get into her groove.

“No update,” Fever coach Stephanie White said postgame. “Just felt a little something in her groin, so we’ll get it evaluated and see what happens.”

Clark has the ball often as she is the catalyst for the Indiana Fever offense and she made several quick moves prior to grabbing at her groin.

Clark was visibly dejected and a look of “not again” took over her face as her eyes immediately started tearing. Her road dog Aliyah Boston immediately came over to see what was wrong and then Clark went to the stanchion, still holding her groin, and banged her head against it before walking over near the bench and doubling over.

The always emotional and dramatic Clark then stood near the bench with a towel over her head, during a timeout.

White confirmed postgame it was the right groin, which would mark the fourth separate muscle injury Clark has had this season, dating back to the Fever’s first preseason game.

Clark Has Been Banged Up This Season

Clark’s muscle injuries have piled up this season and it’s been a challenge from the beginning. The All-Star captain missed the Fever’s preseason opener on May 3 against Washington with what she described as “just a little bit of tightness” in her quad, but came back the next day. She then suffered a quad strain against the New York Liberty on May 24, keeping her sidelined for over two weeks (five games).

She finally returned June 14 against the New York Liberty, playing in Indiana’s next five games before suffering another setback.

The Fever organization didn’t specify when exactly Clark suffered the left groin injury. They claim she reported pain after Indiana’s West Coast road trip and then got an MRI.

Clark then missed four more regular-season games, including a Commissioner’s Cup championship on July 9.

Lower body injuries can lead to larger problems if you don’t give them the proper rest. Clearly Clark was feeling the pressure to return to her team, especially with the WNBA All-Star Game this upcoming weekend.

However, the W’s cash cow might have to shut it down in order to not risk further injury.



Caitlin Clark Has Nothing To Prove

The last thing the WNBA needs is Clark’s team battling in the playoffs without her, which is a real possibility at this point.



Caitlin Clark injured her groin and was in tears. Shut down the season.

pic.twitter.com/SLbkdt8szC — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) July 16, 2025

The Fever (12-10) have had some success without Clark but they have a winning record (8-5) with her. The team wants to win now and made several moves in the offseason to acquire new veteran talent with championship pedigree to complement Clark. But they also value Clark’s long-term health. By shutting her down, the franchise can access the situation without pressure or a premature return. The move would also show that preserving her career and have her performing at 100 percent is top priority.

Why risk it?