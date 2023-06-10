Tiger Woods Scores Another Win | Judge Denies Second Attempt to Rehear Case Against NDA Signed By Ex-Girlfriend

Tiger Woods and his messy breakup with ex-girlfriend Erica Herman seems to be getting even messier. Herman relentless effort to have a non-disclosure agreement thrown out has hit another roadblock.

A Florida judge denied Herman’s request on Thursday to reconsider her claim against Woods regarding a NDA between the ex-lovers.

Erica Herman and Tiger Woods at the 2022 U.S. Open. (Photo: Getty Images)

Denied Again

Herman’s lawyers filed a lawsuit against Woods in March alleging an NDA she signed before they got together should be declared unenforceable under the federal Speak Out Act. The act prevents the enforcement of NDAs in cases which sexual assault and harassment occurs.

A circuit judge ruled against Herman in late May, stating that she failed to “provide factual specificity” regarding any accusations, according to Golf Digest.

On June 1, she and her lawyers asked the court to reconsider the case on four issues, mainly for a lack of evidence. Her attorneys also stated “a party cannot be forced to arbitrate without a finding that she agreed to do so, which means that in this case—with no evidence in the record—arbitration should not be compelled, or, at a minimum, an evidentiary hearing should be held,” according to Golf Digest.

Judge Elizabeth Metzger tossed the request out and left Herman looking for a way to regroup.

“The Court, having reviewed the Motion and being otherwise fully advised in the premises, hereby orders and adjudges that the motion is denied,” Metzger wrote in the one page ruling published on June 5.

The appeal’s denial also upholds Metzger’s earlier ruling that Herman’s lawsuit against Woods has to be resolved through arbitration.

Messy Breakup

Herman also filed a complaint in October against Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust, a trust that Woods controls, In the complaint, she stated that Woods was in violation of the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act.

This was part of her claims in the $30 million lawsuit Herman filed after Woods used his lawyers and team to trick her out of his mansion in Jupiter, Florida, she alleges. Herman alleges Woods lured her into thinking they were going on a mini vacation but had his team tell her she had been locked out of the residence shortly after she arrived at the airport. She and Woods reportedly lived there for six years.

The lawsuit she filed alleges that she provided “valuable services” in exchange for living rent-free. She also said that there was an “oral” agreement between them that was supposed to last at least five years after their breakup.

The 39-year-old was the general manager at Woods’ restaurant and first appeared publicly in 2017 at the Presidents Cup. She alleged in court documents that Woods and his lawyers required her to sign the NDA and threatened to fire her from The Woods Jupiter if she didn’t cooperate. The NDA also stipulated that any civil complaints Herman might pursue against Woods would have to be resolved through arbitration.