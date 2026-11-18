Tia Kemp has built a following on social media by sharing unfiltered views and opinions on various topics, which has enabled her to build an identity online outside of being the mother of rapper Rick Ross’ oldest son.

Kemp’s latest online adventure led her to the “Funky Friday Podcast” for a sit-down interview with former NFL quarterback and host Cam Newton. During the discussion, Kemp brought up a first date from her past with another ex-NFL star turned podcaster: Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

According to Kemp, Johnson once got her number after the two met in Miami, where the former NFL wide receiver and Kemp were born.

Influencer Tia Kemp (right) says a first date in Miami with former NFL star wide receiver Chad Ochocinco Johnson (left) went awry after her boyfriend at the time followed them in what turned into a high-speed chase. (Photos: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images, @KillaKreww/X)

Shortly after he got her number, Kemp says, she picked up Johnson in her car so they could go shopping to buy her a new outfit for their date at a comedy show.

However, their planned meetup soon descended into chaos, as Kemp’s “boyfriend” at the time somehow spotted Johnson in her car while they were driving.

RELATED: ‘Unc Too Old To Be This Ignorant’: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco Went Viral Arguing Over the Offensive Nature Of Female Flatulence

Kemp’s boyfriend, whom she referred to as “White Boy Chris” on the podcast interview with Newton, allegedly followed her and Johnson in his own vehicle after she refused to pull over.

This then led to a high-speed chase, Kemp says, as she attempted to elude Chris on Miami highways and streets.

“I was driving. Chad was on the passenger side. That’s what it was,” Kemp said. “[Chris’] truck got on the side of Chad…cause see my car was known. It was a black [Chevy] Impala. I was the only girl in Miami with a car like that.”

Kemp told Newton that she didn’t know Johnson was a NFL player until they were in midst of the high-speed chase on their date. She said that the receiver, recognizing that it could turn into a risky scenario for his NFL future, then asked Kemp to drop him off at his grandmother’s home that was located nearby.

Unsurprisingly, Kemp concluded the story by saying Johnson never asked her to reschedule their interrupted date after they parted ways that night.

“He just was scared. We never went on a date again,” Kemp said. “We never f-cked. … That was scary. It was, but he ain’t know he was with a street, you know, something like this.”

Johnson currently co-hosts the “Nightcap” podcast with Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and former seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson.

As of this writing Johnson has yet to address his side of the story about the alleged ill-fated date night with Kemp.