Three Biggest Questions So Far Through The First Week Of NBA Las Vegas Summer League

The first week of Las Vegas Summer League is in the books, and fans have already been treated to excitement from rookies, second-year players and journeymen hoping to catch on with an NBA team this coming season. But what are the three biggest questions so far through the first week?

1. Is the hype for Victor Wembanyama warranted?

Yes. We have no idea what he will ultimately become in the NBA, and anyone who is giving you definitive prognostications right now is just guessing. He’s 19 years old, we have no clue. We’ll know much more about him at the end of the 2025-26 season than we do right now.

But what anyone who understands the game can see are the reasons he was taken No. 1 overall in the draft. The length, skill set, and feel for the game. If developed and unleashed properly he will be an all-time great. But we have a lot to go between now and then.

He appears to have the work ethic. It will be up to the San Antonio Spurs and Team Victor to put it all together.

"I like this better though." 😅



Victor Wembanyama discusses the difference between playing in France and in the #NBA2KSummerLeague. pic.twitter.com/n6CSjWbGyQ — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2023

2. Is this Jabari Smith Jr. scoring outburst for real?

Last year’s No. 3 overall pick had a tough rookie season on a terrible Houston Rockets team. He struggled shooting the ball at times and looked unsure of himself offensively.

Through two games in Vegas, he looks completely different, averaging 35.5 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Now, summer league is nowhere near the level of competition of real NBA basketball. But what you expect of second-year players who played a lot of minutes as rookies is that they look dominant.

Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason are likely done playing in Summer League, per @KellyIko.



Smith averaged 35.5 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists while Eason averaged 23 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4 assists over the first 2 games. pic.twitter.com/RM9oAHiaqt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 10, 2023

Small sample size, to be sure. But if this level of certainty and shot making is legit, the Rockets will certainly be exciting and better than last season.

3. Have the Miami Heat found their next undrafted gem in Orlando Robinson?

The 6-foot-10 big man from Fresno State went undrafted in 2022 but signed a two-way deal with the Heat that was converted into a standard contract earlier this month.

Orlando Robinson eviscerated Boston’s frontcourt with 36 points in 33 min 👀



Another undrafted gem 💎 for the Heat pic.twitter.com/k359WbIyE9 — Jacob W. Dunne (@AintDunneYet) July 10, 2023

In one game in Vegas Robinson scored 36 points in 33 minutes while going 13-for-22 from the field, including 3 of 4 from three. He also grabbed 11 rebounds, had four assists, two blocks, was a +19 and dominated the Boston Celtics’ summer league frontcourt.

This is the definition of small sample size. But given the Heat’s track record with undrafted players, there is reason for optimism.