Former Patriots Great Rob Gronkowski Picks The Cowboys To Break 10,000-Day Super Bowl Drought

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has been known to be a jokester. But the future Hall of Famer wasn’t joking during a recent appearance on FanDuel’s “Up and Adams with host Kay Adams,“ when the former Arizona Wildcats star surprisingly picked the Dallas Cowboys to win the Super Bowl this season.

“I’m gonna go with the Dallas Cowboys,” the Fox sports analyst and four-time Super Bowl champion said. “I mean they’ve been making the playoffs every year. This is the year they get over that edge.”

While Gronk’s prediction may surprise many, it’s not far-fetced. The team hasn’t won a Super Bowl in 28 seasons, with its last Lombardi Trophy coming after the 1994 season. But they do have the ingredients needed to hoist the trophy in Vegas in February.

Cowboys Have The Talent, But It’ll Come Down To Dak

Boasting one of the best rosters in the league, which includes two-time All-Pro Micah Parsons, just-re-signed All-Pro guard Zach Martin, All-Pro wide receiver Cee Dee Lamb, and former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, talent isn’t the problem in Dallas. And when you add players like former DPOY in cornerback Stephen Gilmore and speedy wideout Brandon Cooks, Gronk thinks they can get it done in 2023.



At the end of the day the Cowboys’ fate will depend heavily on quarterback Dak Prescott, who’s raking in $40 million per season. Prescott will need to bounce back from the worst statistical season of his seven-year career, where he tossed an NFL-leading 15 interceptions.

Cowboys HC Also Believes He Has The Team To Win It All

Despite having the third-most difficult schedule in the league, along with the New England Patriots and division rival New York Giants, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is confident in his team’s chances this season. Coming off back-to-back playoff losses to the San Francisco 49ers following 12-win seasons, McCarthy believes this team has what it needs to finish. He was direct about this ahead of training camp opening this summer.

“Definitely,” McCarthy responded when asked if his Cowboys can win a title. “In order to break down the door, you’ve got to get to the front porch every single time. So I think we have established that.”

Gronk seems to think so as well, but only time will tell.