“This Is The Toughest Stretch Of … My Life” | The Honeymoon Is Over For The Colorado Buffaloes As Deion Sanders Chomps On Some Humble Pie  

Things have gone completely south for the Colorado Buffaloes. A once-promising 3-0 start was the topic of conversation on sports shows and social media posts across the country. It was as effective a start as head coach Deion Sanders could hope for, knowing that a tough schedule against nationally ranked opponents loomed.

As expected, conference play in a desperate Pac-12 Conference that’s going up in smoke at season’s end, has been a challenge.

Since conference play began the Buffaloes are 1-7 and have been humbled with their only conference win coming at Arizona State University.

Friday night’s 56-14 blowout loss to the Washington State University Cougars was the latest in a string of losses where the Buffaloes were overwhelmed up front and couldn’t match up.

Following the game, a very dejected and unusually sullen Sanders had a lot to say to reporters.

Low Point For Sanders

During his postgame interview, Sanders’ face showed just how much of a toll the losing is taking on him. He then said it with his own lips.

“I’m sorry; my head is throbbing right now.” Sanders continued, telling reporters, “This is the toughest stretch of probably my life.”

Deion Sanders Humbled

In essence, the legendary defensive back who’s still the only player to play in a Super Bowl and World Series, looked beaten and humbled. Sports has a way of doing it to the best of them, and right now it’s happening out in scenic Boulder. The team that began the season like gangbusters has been getting manhandled in conference play, as everyone wants to beat the new shiny toy with all the hype.





What’s Next For The Buffaloes?

Up next for the Buffs is their regular season finale at the University of Utah Utes (7–4), one of the most physical teams in all of college football.

In what will likely be another loss to end the once promising season, the immediate attention will switch to the December early signing period, where they’ll need to hit some interior lineman on both sides of the football.

During his three-year run at Jackson State, Sanders enjoyed a ton of success on the field, going 27-6 with two SWAC Championships and two Celebration Bowl appearances.

So one could see why Sanders says this is tough, but knowing how he approached his playing career, one has to believe he’ll get this rectified out in Boulder. If he plans on sticking around, it’s a solid first step. It’s also a good example of how Sanders reacts when he’s not winning and also can’t hop on the field and influence the outcome. Growing pains for later gains.