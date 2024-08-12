“They Gave The MVP To The Wrong Player” | Former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury Doesn’t Agree With LeBron James’ Olympic MVP, But That Could Be Shade

In the aftermath of Team USA winning its fifth consecutive Olympic basketball gold medal, the ageless LeBron James was named MVP.

The 39-year-old four-time NBA champion and NBA MVP averaged 14 points, seven rebounds and nine assists per game.

While Steph Curry went for a combined 60 points, including 17 of 25 from three in the semifinal win over Serbia and finals win over host nation France, James was the most consistent player the entire Olympics.

For that James was able to add Olympic MVP to an illustrious basketball résumé, but not everyone believes James deserved the award.

One person is former FS1 analyst Skip Bayless who just happens to be the biggest LeBron hater on the planet.

Another is former NBA All-Star guard Stephon Marbury, who made his feelings known in an Instagram post after having a front row seat to the game in Paris.

Marbury pounds on Bron’s chest but Bron ignores him and chops it up with Melo never acknowledging CTEmarbury 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VEJLTAXFgk — KD's bald spot (@AllChainJames) August 11, 2024

Stefon Marbury Isn’t On Board With LBJ Winning MVP. Is He Salty?

Marbury’s Instagram came after Bron ignored him as he attempted to congratulate and celebrate with him following the win.

Bron instead celebrated with good friend and brother Carmelo Anthony, as Marbury stood by and even patted LBJ on the shoulder. That lack of acknowledgement seemed to trigger Marbury to say this.

“They gave the MVP to the wrong player. Maybe they called out the wrong name by accident. I think we need to rewind the moment when @StephenCurry30 displayed himself as the greatest shooter who ever touched the ball. In international ball, if you can’t shoot, you can’t touch the ball at the end of the game. I get LeBron is the king to man, but let me say this: when you give him what he doesn’t deserve, you basically say that because you basically say that because of what he’s done, he should receive a high honor on the biggest stage. No, he didn’t earn it this time.”

Poor Marbury, he doesn’t seem to understand that MVP is a culmination of one’s play throughout an entire season, series or tournament. And in the Olympics James was the most consistent player and his team won the gold medal. That’s why he won the award, and did so deservingly.

“He’s better than LeBron James,”



–@StarburyMarbury



Strong words from the 2-time NBA All-Star 🗣 pic.twitter.com/dOYLZr0NnB — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) September 20, 2018

Why Did James Ignore Him?

For years Marbury has come for James with subtle shots about him and how he plays. He’s constantly said James can’t shoot which he mentioned in his IG rant. He even said James wasn’t a real Laker, he just wanted to be a Laker. The Coney Island legend also claimed star Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was a better overall player than James.

In many ways it’s coming off as pure hate from “Starbury” toward James, who showed him what he thinks of him as he celebrated winning the gold medal on Saturday in Paris. Marbury can say whatever he wants about James, and they’ll be many who agree, but the proof is in the résumé that James has put together, making it all just about false.