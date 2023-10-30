“These Other Girls Are Pushing Buttons To Make These NBA Basketball Players Go Crazy” | Lavar Ball Offers Horrendous Domestic Violence Take

Big Baller Brand founder LaVar Ball was a recent guest on “Vlad TV” and offered an opinion on domestic violence committed by NBA players. As most things Ball says, it was loud, ignorant and misguided. But hey, let’s keep inviting this man on platforms and give him a microphone. He’ll always say something that generates clicks.

“I’m not even disappointed at that because at the end of the day, you got to do what you got to do, and as I said, they would never do that, and my boys can also be lucky and pick the right one,” said Ball when asked about two of his sons having kids. “Now the woman that Melo [LaMelo Ball] has, Ana. I like her, I love her. Everybody is stuck on her like, ‘Oh, she’s so old. He’s so young. You don’t hear my son beating up her. She is a woman. These other girls are pushing buttons to make these NBA basketball players go crazy, and now they beating them and strangling them, and losing their whole career.”

Do We Need To Hear What LaVar Ball Thinks About Domestic Violence?

Say what now, LaVar?

Because your son LaMelo is dating a woman, that’s why he’s not beating her? So, if she was deemed by you to be a girl, and “pushed buttons” then LaMelo might beat or strangle her?

Domestic violence is wrong.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. 1 in 4 women experience severe intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner contact sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking with impacts such as injury, fearfulness, post-traumatic stress disorder, use of victim services, contraction of sexually transmitted diseases, etc.

That’s a pretty grim picture.

To be fair, 1 in 9 men also experience severe intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner contact sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking with impacts such as injury, fearfulness, post-traumatic stress disorder, use of victim services, contraction of sexually transmitted diseases, etc.

The point is, it’s a problem. What we don’t need is LaVar Ball offering justifications or explaining why he believes instances of domestic violence among NBA players occur.

LaMelo’s Teammate Miles Bridges Involved In Ugly Domestic Violence Incident

LaMelo’s teammate Miles Bridges missed all of last season on heinous domestic violence charges.

Bridges was charged with one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse. He pleaded not guilty to all three charges at his arraignment.

Later he pleaded no contest to the felony domestic charge and was sentenced to three years of probation. The other two charges were dismissed. A “no contest” plea, means Bridges is essentially saying the facts of the case are true, but he isn’t admitting he’s guilty. In other words, the prosecution has more than enough evidence to convict, and “no contest” allows the defendant to avoid a trial and admit guilt.

Girl or woman, “pushing buttons” or not, there is no circumstance under which domestic violence is appropriate.