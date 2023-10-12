With NBA Season Looming, Charlotte Hornets Player Messy Miles Bridges Issued Criminal Summons For Violation Of Domestic Violence Protective Order

There is an unserved warrant for a violation of a domestic violence protective order, along with an unserved criminal summons for a domestic protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property for Charlotte Hornets’ forward Miles Bridges, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrant was issued in January and the criminal summons this past Wednesday, Oct. 11.

No New Allegations Of Physical Violence

A police report indicated that Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges’ children, had her windshield smashed in at her residence and that her protective order was violated by his appearance.

“We are aware of the reports and are in the process of gathering more information,” a Hornets spokesperson said.

Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge and was sentenced to three years of probation, but no jail time, as part of a deal with prosecutors after being accused of assaulting Johnson in front of their two children in May 2022. The no-contest plea meant Bridges accepted the conviction and punishment without formally admitting guilt.

The terms of the deal ordered Bridges to obey the terms of a 10-year protective order, which included staying 100 yards away from and having no contact with Johnson. He also was required to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 52 weeks of parenting classes, serve 100 hours of community service and undergo weekly narcotics testing, while not being allowed to own any guns, ammunition or weapons.

Bridges Officially Suspended 30 Games

He was unsigned and missed all of last season while this case was being investigated by the league. Bridges will be officially suspended for the first 10 games this season, and the league will count 20 games last season for a total of 30.

In July the Hornets signed Bridges to a one year qualifying offer worth $7.9 million and he made his first public comments about the incident.

“I want to apologize to everybody for the pain and embarrassment that I have caused everyone, especially my family. This year away I’ve used to prioritize going to therapy and becoming the best person I can be — someone that my family and everyone here can be proud of.”

The unserved warrant and criminal summons don’t involve any new allegations of physical violence, but because they are unserved are not public record yet. It is unclear what punishment, if any, will be meted if the alleged violation of the protective order is proved true.

