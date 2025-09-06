“I Think He Crossed The Line There” | Social Media Calls Out The Game For Putting Arm Around Bradley Beal’s Wife At Couple’s Wedding

Los Angeles Clippers star Bradley Beal and wife Kamiah Adams-Beal have been together for ten years and actually tied the knot during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time the two had a small courthouse ceremony. Fast-forward to August of this year, and the parents of three boys born in 2019, 2020 and 2022 finally had their large formal wedding to commemorate their decade-long union.



NBA Superstars Come Out For Bradley Beal Wedding

The event was a who’s who of NBA players showed up, including Jayson Tatum and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who served as groomsmen. Also in attendance was former Washington Wizards teammate John Wall, his former Phoenix Suns teammate Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. Another guest was Los Angeles rapper The Game, who came under fire for a picture he took with the couple.

The #Game facing backlash for putting arm around the neck of the bride at Bradley Beal's wedding



The Game crossed the line? 🤔 Social media says it's a major no-no to put your arms around the bride 💍

Game Catches Social Media Flack For Pic Pose

In a picture taken with Beal and his wife, who’s also a Los Angeles native, the “Hate It Or Love It” emcee can be seen with his arm draped over NBA star’s wife shoulder. That image quickly brought out the social media vultures who had any and everything to say about it.

“This a drake hug 🫂 iykyk,” said one fan.

“I think he crossed the line there,” another fan quipped.

“What if she’s for both of them,” another fan mentioned.

“The Game at weddings: always part of the party, sometimes part of the problem,” another fan spewed.

Then there were those fans who said the pic and pose gave them family or homeboy vibes.

“Bradley Beal standing RIGHT THERE, he ain’t got a problem then I don’t have a problem 😂😂 yall just be looking for sh-t to be mad about,” one fan said.

“It looks like a pic with the homie, but he probably smashed in the past,” a fan mentioned.

“That’s up to the husband to check him.. looks pretty playful to me though,” said another fan.

According to Bradley Beal's agent, Beal chose the LA Clippers over other teams that he could average 30 PPG on because he wants to win a title.



"We knew there were places he can go to and score 30 points a game again. But he really wanted to go to a place…

Beal’s Wife Got A Ring. Now He’s In Search Of One

After years of starring alongside the aforementioned Wall in Washington forming one of the league’s best backcourts, Beal was traded to the Phoenix Suns in June 2023. At the time of the deal, the Suns thought Beal along with the aforementioned Durant and Devin Booker would form a a strong “Big Three.” That never really came to fruition as the trio never seemed to get on track.

Earlier this summer the Suns and Beal determined that their relationship has run its course and the team bought out the former Florida Gators star’s contract. That opened the door for Beal to sign a two-year deal with the Clippers.

At the time of the signing, an excited Beal told reporters this:

“I need a ring. I want one bad.”

Beal’s Career High

In his career the three-time All-Star has averaged 21.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game on shooting splits of 46/82/37. His career-high 60 points was achieved during the 2021 season, and in that game Beal shot 20-for-35 from the field, including 7 of 10 from three, and 13 of 15 from the free throw line, albeit in a 141-136 loss to the Sixers.