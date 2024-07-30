“That Was a Different Kind Of Roadblock In Our Relationship”: Free Agency Could Spell End Of WNBA Power Couple DeWanna Bonner and Fiancé Alyssa Thomas

The love story between Connecticut Sun stars Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner continues to capture the attention of the sports world.

Now that people have gotten used to seeing the future married couple on the court together, sharing not only incredible chemistry during games but also sentimental moments off the court, the possibility of Bonner leaving the Sun and separating from her fiancé is a story that has gained interest.



DeWanna Bonner Nearly Left Fiancée Alyssa Thomas and Suns Last Free Agency



Alyssa Thomas nearly lost her fiancé and teammate in the 2024 WNBA free agency, so as Alyssa is participating with Team USA in Paris and Bonner is there to support her, the sixth-leading scorer in WNBA history also has business in the background of her mind.

Bonner’s four-year, $899,480 contract signed in 2020 with the Sun was up and she hit the market as an unrestricted free agent, expected to receive a trailer load of offers for her services.

She was an unrestricted free agent with no shortage of suitors for her services.

Bonner, a two-time WNBA champion could have gone elsewhere but she instead re-signed a one-year deal for $200,000 to remain a teammate of her boo.

It was a win-win, because Bonner is still one of the most versatile and deadly scorers in the game. This season she made her fifth all-star game and is averaging 16.7 points per game and 6.3 rebounds. The “Slim Good” also has three-point range.

One can imagine how Bonner is dealing with the potential of having to leave the Sun after this season, but in an interview with WNBA insider Mark Schindler, Bonner was candid about the challenges the free agency situation brought the relationship.

“That was a different kind of roadblock in our relationship. It’s something that we really had to sit down and talk about. I think we did a great job of separating basketball and personal life.”

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner are chasing a title with the Sun & trying to iron out wedding planning during the Olympics



Thomas, who is in Paris competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, also shared her reflections.

“It’s definitely hard. Every time she’s coming to me talking about, ‘I’m leaning towards this team or I’m leaning towards that team.’ And it’s like, you want to be from a relationship standpoint and be supportive. But from a basketball standpoint, it’s like… it’s not better than what we have, you know?”

Bonner’s one-year contract ends the same time as Thomas’ deal. This offseason will be much different. Right now, they are a package deal in every way, but Thomas is also facing free agency and expecting a nice raise, so keeping both All-Stars might not be in the plans for the Sun.

DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas To Be Married

The tandem will be getting married after Thomas returns with Olympics gold from Paris.

The couple has many issues to resolve when it comes to where they both will be balling next season. It’s a change that could alter their entire relationship. Neither player is young on basketball age. It’s unlikely the Sun will offer two 30-plus-year-old players. Alyssa is 32 and Bonner is 36.

They lead a Sun squad that is 18-6 and have the second best record in the WNBA, behind the Liberty. This will be the perfect season for the Sun, who have reached the WNBA semifinals three times and the finals twice in the past five seasons.

DeWanna Bonner bought a necklace for Alyssa Thomas to honor her being selected to Team USA women's basketball Olympic team.



This couple 🥺❤️



Winning a championship might be the only way for Thomas and Bonner to stay together. Commecticut would probably be less likely to beak them up coming off a championship. They would probably run it back at least one more year, which would work out perfectly for newlyweds.