Steve Smith covers NFL football in his weekly “89” podcast, along with former NFL QB Jesse Palmer. Smith’s specialty is wide receivers, and the New York Giants have a potentially great one in Malik Nabers. Nabers questioned the offensive playcalling in a 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on “Thursday Night Football” and contradicted what his QB JJ McCarthy said about a particular play.



Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr. says NY Giants WR Malik Nabers doesn’t have a big enough resume to question his team’s playcalling. Smith, who broke the nose of two teammates during his 16-year career says young players need to “shut up.”

Smith says Nabers hasn’t done enough to comment on such things.

Steve Smith Jr. Says NY Giants WR Malik Nabers Is Entitled

“Here’s where things are going to get a little dicey,” the candid Smith said. “And I have to be very careful because I am a Malik Nabers fan. I’m also old school in regard to veterans. I also believe young guys need to shut up and sometimes not talk. Nabers is a hell of a talent who will be a staple in whatever community. Malik Nabers is also a bit entitled. He has a very very shallow file in his career in the NFL.”

The message to Nabers was delivered in a way that makes you wonder how it would have went down in a locker room, where Smith was that veteran leader.

Steve Smith Broke Two Teammates’ Nosees During 16-Year Career

We know the 5-foot-9 dynamo was a tough-nosed gamer during his 16-year NFL career. Stories of his exploits and explosions on the field are legendary. Smith had smoke for every opponent and, according to a previous interview with Shannon Sharpe on “Club Shay Shay,” wasn’t afraid to get physical with teammates with intention to cause bodily harm.

That interview was reposted by @colebrannixo on X, where the post has 700K views and has opened up a new conversation about the kind of teammate Smith was during his career. These incidents were not highly publicized at the time, and many fans are just being introduced to the information.

The first incident occurred in November 2002 in the Carolina Panthers’ film room while the team’s wide receivers were reviewing game footage. The teammate was Anthony Bright, a practice squad receiver. Smith says the two already didn’t like each other. Bright left with a broken nose and later had facial surgery.

The Panthers suspended Smith for one game and fined him. Assault charges were dismissed after he entered a deferred prosecution program. Bright never played for Carolina again, wore a protective bubble on his face mask in the Arena League, and sued Smith and the team. The case was settled out of court. Smith says it cost him $856,000.

“So, we in the meeting,” Smith told Sharpe. “It was a pass I think I caught it, dropped it and fumbled … and he goes, ‘run that back.’”

Smith said they ran the tape back and Lucas said to him, “Man, don’t nobody care about what you say.”

“It just hit me the wrong way,” Smith said. “I was already embarrassed. I didn’t play well. That was about me, not him, but when he did that I responded in a very immature way. I also responded the way I grew up. If you don’t like somebody or really don’t have respect for someone … So, a backhand, ’cause he was behind me.”

“So when I backhanded and hit him in the face,” Smith continued, “we turned around and he charged me. … That was bad news. We had a fight. He swung, we got in a fight and that was it. I got suspended two games and he had to get surgery and pressed charges. I turned myself in and I was charged and I had to do two or three years of probation. It was an awful example for my children.”

The teammate needed surgery, and Smith says he had to turn himself in to police.

The traumatic situation didn’t stop Smith, who did the exact same thing to another teammate six years later.

In 2008 Smith punched cornerback Ken Lucas at training camp and broke his nose. Lucas needed surgery, and the Panthers suspended Smith for two games without pay. Smith says his wife had just been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

“I was pressed on that because I had found out my wife was having some health issues and my mom, the night before she was in a bad place, where she was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and financially where she was. I had that call in training camp, so we had an altercation,” Smith recalls.

Fans Comment On Smith’s Locker Room Behavior During NFL Career

“one game suspension and a deferred prosecution for breaking a teammate’s nose. no wonder he did it again six years later, nothing really changed after the first time,” one user commented on X.

Another chimed in saying, “the first incident should have been a serious wake-up call. instead, it seems he learned that the consequences were manageable.”

Smith is a top 10 all-time wide receiver statistically, finishing his 16-year career with the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens with 1,031 receptions, 14,731 receiving yards, and 81 receiving touchdowns. He’s eighth all-time in regular-season receiving yards behind Jerry Rice, Larry Fitzgerald, Terrell Owens, Randy Moss, Isaac Bruce, Tony Gonzalez, and Tim Brown.

“Sounds like he has major anger issues…,” one fan quipped, forgetting that these incidents occurred 20 years ago.

“he’s not a good dude, and he’s a home wrecker when he didn’t have to be,” expressed one netizen, referencing Smith’s most recent football-related drama.

Smith Accused Of Sleeping With Wife Of Tony Martinez

Even in retirement, he is still making headlines for the wrong reasons.

Back in November of 2025, Steve Smith caught the wrath of social media when it was discovered he was the target of an enraged husband who exposed the former NFL wide receiver for sleeping with his wife, a member of the Marching Ravens, and breaking up their marriage. Smith was in a working capacity with the team from 2014-2016.

The scorned husband, Tony Martinez, blasted highly-explicit screenshots of conversations between the former wideout and his wife and even called Smith on the phone to confront him on the treachery.

Smith was mostly silent, but he did apologize man to man to the offended party. Martinez shared audio recordings of their alleged phone conversations and screenshots of a supposed raunchy exchange between Smith and his wife back in May of 2025. A voice on the other end of that infamous call was heard saying, “I’m sorry,” in a subdued tone. The husband alleges that was Smith, who doesn’t deny it.

RELATED: “Buck Breakin”: Steve Smith Sued For $100K Under ‘Homewrecker’Law By Husband Whose Wife Former NFL Star Allegedly Slept With

Despite the hiccups, Smith is still a very popular and respected player who is often tabbed to do podcasts and commentary on national shows. Football is a violent sport, and Smith had to scratch and scrape as an undersized receiver playing in a league of giants. His tough-guy persona was no act as some of his less-heralded teammates found out along the way. He had to earn everything and wants Malik Nabers to do the same, minus assaulting his teammates.