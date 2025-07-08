“Cheated and He Hired a Hit On Malik Nabers’: Super Bowl Winner CJ Gardner-Johnson’s Scorned IG Model Summer Bunni May Have Snitched Him Into An NFL Investigation

Sleeping with the enemy is a real thing and former Philadelphia Eagles player CJ Gardner-Johnson always seems to have some drama brewing in his life. Not too long ago, the star defensive back started beefing with his former team for trading him away shortly after winning the Super Bowl.

Mother of NFL Star’s Twins Say He Put A Hit Out On Another Player In Leaked Audio

His relationship with his baby’s mother seems to be just as shaky, as she is dropping bombshells and apparently trying to stop her man’s money flow. CJGJ’s baby mama, Summer Bunni, famous for her risque’ Instagram’ content, accused the former Saints, Lions, Eagles, and current Houston Texans defender of allegedly putting out a hit on Giants’ star receiver Malik Nabers.

In a leaked video of an unscripted conversation between Summer and Gardner-Johnson that surfaced on X, Summer was flipping on CJGJ for being unfaithful and hiring Z to target Nabers during the Eagles-Giants game. Gardner-Johnson apparently didn’t have much to say as he muttered a few words in his response. Be sure that a bunch of people heard this conversation and while it was not happening in the mainstream X realm, everything on the internet eventually gets exposed when enough people see it. The story is picking up steam.

The mother of CJ Garder-Johnson’s twins allegedly leaked information regarding a hit the Houston Texas DB put out on NY Giants receiver Malik Nabers while playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. She has also reportedly dated Nabers and NFL back Tony Pollard. (Instagram/Getty Images)

Summer Bunni is, of course, no stranger to dating celebrities. She has been in relationships with rapper Soulja Boy, Rob Kardashian, former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, A1 Bentley, Future, and Offset.

The interesting nugget is that she also dated Malik Nabers, who CGJ allegedly hit out on in a game. So if we dig deeper, we finally find some animosity between the two men who have allegedly both dated Summer Bunni, that extends beyond the football field. Athletes get very controlling and territorial about their women, especially the well-traveled vixens who are mothers of their kids it seems.

CJ Gardner Johnson Has Lengthy History & Kids With Summer Bunni

CJGJ has been dealing with Summer The Bunni for years and they have children together. Back in 2021, she went on a social media rant because he posted their twins and allegedly, he threatened to leak her nudes. So, it’s been messy for a while and the tension brewing.

Sounds like another ID model scorned by an athlete who promised the world and impregnated her, then couldn’t deliver on the commitment part. Not sure how she expects to be taken too seriously with a name like that. In any event, this IG model-athlete paternity exchange is always a two-way street that leads back to the pockets.

CJGJ vs. Swifties

We already know that people talk too much, so if the league decided to investigate this situation, he only has himself to blame for sharing sensitive information with an individual who is untrustworthy and known to be a nomad when it comes to relationships.

CJGJ has a legal advantage because there’s no way to prove that the voice really belongs to Gardner-Johnson or Summer. Ever since winning Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, CJGJ has relentlessly trolled Taylor Swift fans to the point that some retaliated against his mother’s family restaurant.

CJGJ vs. Travis Kelce

This caused Gardner-Johnson to launch a direct attack on the Grammy winner’s NFL boyfriend, Travis Kelce, taunting him for leaving the voluptuous Kayla Nicole for Swift who doesn’t have any curves. The post was accompanied by the song Murder Business by rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again and included the caption: “Should’ve stayed with that thick s****.”

🚨🚨🚨WILD🚨🚨🚨#Eagles DB CJ Gardner-Johnson goes after Travis Kelce on his Instagram story this morning.



“Should’ve stayed with that thick sh*t.”



He is talking about Kelce breaking up with Kayla Nicole for Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/qSaGEzlDKj — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 10, 2025

CJGJ vs. Philadelphia Eagles Fans

Fans lost their minds and told him that the Eagles would win another Super Bowl without him, which prompted CJGJ to crash out on a fan, saying:

[The Eagles] probably won’t see [a Super Bowl win] without me. [What the f***] are you talking about? You saw what happened when I left. I’m popping now. [What the f***] are you talking about? I’m glad I’m in Texas. They say everything is better in Texas.

Will an NFL Investigation Stop CJGJ From Leading Texans Defense To Super Bowl?

CJ Gardner-Johnson has been catching a lot of flak since winning a ring and getting shipped out of Philly. All of it has just provided him with motivation to win with a rising Texans squad and prove the haters wrong. He’s a perfect addition to a team that can use more dog in the image that head coach DeMeco Ryans prefers his defensive players. He expects to get another ring with CJ Stroud and the boys.

People say, ‘He’s a hazard, he’s this, he’s that.’ I’ve never been no hazard, bro. They got no real issues with me. That black ball ain’t going to work on me, because I got me a ring. I got me one. I got three more championships in me. I’m probably going to win the next three. I’m going to get myself another Super Bowl this year. Just watch,” Gardner-Johnson warned. IG Model Summer Bunni is an alleged mistress of rapper Offset, when he was married to Cardi B. (Instagram Summer Bunni)

Gardener-Johnson had 59 tackles, 12 pass deflections, and 6 INTs in helping the Eagles to an upset win over Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. He’s great at shutting down offensive players, but terrible at controlling his woman from flipping out and spilling all the beans.