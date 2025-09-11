“Just 12 Targets” | NY Giants Star Malik Nabers Builds Bridges With Donation For Mural Of Slain Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska

The unfortunate killing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska has been all over the news. Zarutska lost her life while riding the train in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina. The alleged killer DeCarlos Brown, a mental patient who was not on his meds at the time, fatally stabbed and killed the 23-year-old Zarutska as she looked at her cellphone.

The horrific act of violence drew outrage from local leaders and has become another political tool used to divide Democrats and Republicans and people of different nationalities and races in this country.

At a time when our country needs some serious healing, Intercom founder and CEO Eoghan McCabe is donating $500K to have murals of Zarutska’s face painted all over major U.S. cities.

Many people see tech CEOs such as McCabe as part of the problem in this country.

“I am offering $500k in $10k grants to paint murals of the face of Iryna Zarutska in prominent US city locations.”

No Outrage Over School Shootings?

Some people see his gesture as just another way of demeaning an entire race of people and creating a false narrative of fear. Capitalizing on spreading unnecessary propaganda for political purposes. It’s a tough situation because some people do just want to help and feel for Iryna, another victim of the senseless violence that happens all over the country. There was another school shooting in Colorado on Wednesday as well with two kids injured and the assailant shot dead. Where’s the outrage?

NY Giants WR Malik Nabers Spreads Love Not Hate

From the sports world it’s being reported that New York Giants star wideout Malik Nabers is also trying to show compassion for the victim and is throwing $100K into the pot in honor of the slain Ukrainian refugee.

As of Wednesday evening is was reported that more than 1,000 different artists across the country were in talks to take part in the mural designs, and the only holdup is where to actually put them.

George Floyd Murals Take Center Stage

This was also done in the aftermath of the tragic and senseless death of George Floyd in 2020. Although Floyd getting killed by police is very different than the young woman who was attacked by a person who probably should have been under state mental care. The national concern crosses racial and gender lines, and unifies people against such violence.

The Fayetteville, North Carolina, native who was killed at the hands of police in Minneapolis was honored with murals of himself painted from the Twin Cities all the way to Bethlehem. In all 2,700 roughly pieces were created in response to his death, according to the George Floyd and Anti-Racist Street Art Database.

Nabers Donation Comes After Testy Week 1 Loss

With the Giants expectedly falling to the Washington Commanders 21-6 in Week 1 of the season, the only question left after the loss was if Nabers was still dialed in. His noticeable frustration with the team’s anemic offense was obvious, and when head coach Brian Daboll attempted to dap him up after a bit of a disagreement Nabers wanted no parts of it.

Despite what it looked like, the former LSU Tigers standout downplayed it.

“The cameras were just on me,” Nabers said. “I have to be more conscious of that, whether it’s stepping out of my box or talk to [Daboll] on the side. Just being overall aware of where I’m at.”

The talented pass catcher finished the day with five catches for 71 yards (12 targets).

“Just 12 targets and five catches. Not how I want to end the day off,” Nabers said Wednesday. “I know everybody was more focused overall on me getting mad I wasn’t getting the ball. It wasn’t at all what I was concerned about. I had 12 targets. Why would I argue about getting the ball if I had 12 targets?”

Sounds like Nabers knows going forward that not only the team needs to be better, but it starts with him being better as well.