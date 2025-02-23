“I Got Receipts I Got A Lot More Homie”: Husband Of Baltimore Ravens Employee Alleges That Former NFL WR Steve Smith Sr. Had Affair With His Wife

Former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. is being called a homewrecker. A guy named Tony Martinez took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out the longtime pass catcher for allegedly having an affair with his wife. Martinez’s wife was and presumably still is a member of the “Marching Ravens” who provide music and entertainment at the team’s home games.



Smith Sr. played the final three seasons (2014-16) of his illustrious career with the Ravens, so Martinez’s accusations may not be all that farfetched.



Saturday morning Martinez didn’t hold back when letting everyone know that his wife had allegedly stepped out with the NFL Network analyst. He even tagged TMZ, ESPN and of course the always controversial Antonio Brown, who now trolls all day on the social media app.

Man just found out that former NFL receiver and current NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. has been sleeping with his wife. He posted the texts and a phone call with Smith on X after finding out.



“I’m sorry”



Martinez Doesn’t Hold Back

“My wife works for the Marching Ravens @Ravens She met Steve Smith Sr at work. Steve Smith has been (expletive) my wife. I got receipts, I got a lot more homie.”

Martinez leaked text messages and even uploaded a video of him calling someone who is allegedly Smith Sr. When asked why he messed with Martinez wife, all you hear the person say is “I’m sorry.” While the voice did in fact sound like Smith Sr., in this day and age of AI you can never be so sure.

Fans Chime In On The Drama

Users took to X, Instagram and Facebook to comment on the wild series of events.

One user said, “Whoa Steve a freak.”

Another user believes Martinez should’ve kept this in house.

“People need to learn to take their L in private.”

Another user went with this:

“She wanted the D after she saw Steve conducting the orchestra at the Ravens game. Lol.”

Martinez even responded to his video with this after fans commented to leave her and some others said his posting this wasn’t a good look.

“For those saying divorce her. Yeah No sh-t. For those saying looks worse on me. I ain’t got nothing to lose.”

Smith Is Married With Four Children

Making matters worse is Smith, who was a 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the very first time, is married and has been since 2000. The couple has four children, who are now subjected to hearing this about their husband and father.

Smith Made Name With Panthers

The dynamic wideout spent the first 13 season of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers. He’s still the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He’s also one of only five wideouts to win the receiving triple crown since he led the league in receptions, yards and touchdowns in a single season in 2005.

Now he seemingly has his work cut out for him at home and at the NFL Network.