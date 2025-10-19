‘He Had Another Family’: Stephen A. Smith On How Father’s Infidelity Helped Mold His Paternal Instincts

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has always spoke his mind, and that style doesn’t always sit well with folks. The host of “First Take” and face of the Entertainment Sports Network is prepping for NBA season with his NBA Countdown crew while moonlighting across other shows on the platform.



Smith is also giving hints that he may truly run for President in 2028, and while most think he’s bluffing when it comes to the longtime sports journalist and analyst never say never.

In between his busy schedule which also includes his own podcast, radio show and frequent appearances on CNN, Smith found the time to stop by the “Pivot Podcast” joining his ESPN colleague and “Pivot” co-host Ryan Clark. There he touched on a bevy of topics including his dad and how his absence affected he and his siblings.

Smith Says Dad Was A Cheater

Smith told Clark and his co-hosts this as it pertains to his absent dad.

“He had another family. Another house, other kids… another house he was taking care of.”

Smith also mentioned how he used his dad’s absence as fuel to be a better father, his sisters took it totally different.

Smith told Clark this…

“His sisters focused their anger on their father’s infidelities while he focused his on the lack of provision. He had his most profound conversation with his father courtesy of his Uncle Freddie. Stephen A. expressed his disdain to his father for leaving his mother to do a man’s job. He watched her toil, work, & scratch to provide all the while his father chose not to. That was something he couldn’t.”

Absentee Father Isn’t The Only Reason Smith Is Present Father

Not having his dad active and around has helped mold Smith into the man and father of two daughters you often see on ESPN and his podcast. But, Smith is quick to let anyone know that his late mom is his biggest reason for being a great father and it’s starts with a promise to the woman who birthed and raised him in Hollis, New York.

That promise is that he would be a better father than his own, one that fuels his commitment to his daughters. He also says that the motivation for fatherhood has helped him offset his the emptiness and loneliness he feels since the loss of his mom.

Fans Chime In

Smith’s comments received different reactions via social media with some having empathy for how he grew up, and others not caring about it or him.

“Stephen A’s book is excellent. He gets into the situation of how he grew up and then how he made it in the biz. Worth the read,” one fan said.

“He’s spot on here. A man builds a family, the man should take care of said family. He who doesn’t should be shamed,” another fan said.

Other fans responded differently.

“It all makes sense why SAS a loser. His daddy a loser. He was destined to be a loser,” another fan said.

“That explains a lot. Still don’t want to hear from him, still think he’s a jerk, but it explains a lot,” another fan spewed.

In the end Smith is one of the most polarizing figures in sports and entertainment, and no matter what anyone thinks of him he definitely moves the meter.