“I Hope That The Cincinnati Bengals Fall Flat On Their Face” | Stephen A. Smith Thinks A Record Contract Offer Of $140M With $90M Guaranteed Is Insulting To Ja’Marr Chase

Fresh off of their surprising season-opening 16-10 home loss to the New England Patriots, the Cincinnati Bengals will travel to face the reigning two-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at raucous and rowdy Arrowhead Stadium.

Led by quarterback Joe Burrow, who’s 5-1 versus the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, the Bengals will look to even their record.

They’ll need all hands-on deck to win at K.C., and as of Thursday it doesn’t look like that will be the case.

Contracts Catching up To Bengals

With wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was franchised this past offseason, out with an hamstring injury for the second consecutive game, things will be much more difficult. One player the team will have is star wideout Ja’Marr Chase, who despite his ongoing contract dispute, suited up and played in Week 1 after missing a lot of training camp.

For a team that didn’t win a playoff game from 1990-2021, they’ve since experienced some real postseason success with five wins and a trip to the Super Bowl.

Bengals Issues Stem From Severe Frugality

For years the Bengals have been considered safe with how they spend their money. Team owner Mike Brown has been called the cheapest owner in the league, and his track record precedes him. The aforementioned Burrow signed right before last year’s season opener an extension at the time that was most lucrative deal in league history of five years, $275 million, or $55 million annually.

But that’s where the aforementioned Brown seems to have drawn the line, as he’s chosen not to extend Higgins and now is in a standoff with Chase.

Why Is Stephen A. Smith Made About Jamar Chase’s Contract?

Recently, Brown’s reputation as miserly owner had ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith riled all the way up. During Thursday’s episode of “First Take,” Smith went in.

“You are listening to a guy and looking at a guy who hopes Cincinnati loses every single damn game they play. Until they sign that man Ja’Marr Chase and they give him his money,” Smith said. “I hope the Cincinnati Bengals fall flat on their damn face. That organization makes me sick.”

Smith continued to attack Brown, who’s long been against signing veterans to big money extensions with guaranteed money, instead opting to use signing bonuses. This allows them to unload players much easier with no ties to money going forward. It’s what Brown has always done and despite the team’s recent success under head coach Zac Taylor and Burrow, this hasn’t changed.

Chase Declines $140 Million Deal

To be fair, Chase does have two years left on his contract and he recently declined an extension that would’ve made him the highest-paid receiver in the league (4-years/$140M with $90M guaranteed) so it’s not like they disrespected him.

The fact that Cincinnati initiated the contracts talks early, implies that the franchise expected to knock Chase’s socks off with the offer. He didn’t go to them demanding a contract, but clearly there’s a holdup in the negotiations. By offering him a record deal, Cincy probably thought it was getting out in front of the situation. Chase’s team reportedly didn’t agree with some of the verbiage in the contract.

The Bengals also have the fourth highest total cap in the NFL, so it’s not like owner Mike Brown isn’t willing to break bread. The money he has tied up in Burrow, however, probably makes building the rest of the team around him difficult.

Social Media Blasts Chase For Turning Down Contract

While many quickly blasted Chase, who is under his current contract through 2025, for not signing the deal — which would’ve made him the highest-paid wide receiver along with Minnesota Vikings superstar and his LSU Tigers teammate Justin Jefferson — Chase’s guarantees wouldn’t begin until 2027.

Some opinions on sports shows and social media are favorable towards Chase getting whatever he wants. Some fans feel like he’s overstepping.

“I just think he don’t wanna be there no more.” one X user said in response to why Chase wouldn’t take the record contract and be cool with it.

Another called it delusion and greed.

“Lmfao imagine thinking you’re worth more than the best wide receiver in the game when you’re not even top 5”

Stephen A. Smith went in on the Bengals on Thursday morning, but all of the money in the world might not keep Chase in Cincy.