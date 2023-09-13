Steph And Ayesha Curry Pay It Forward With Almost $50 Million Investment Into Oakland Schools | From College To Elementary, The Currys Are Cheffing Up Hope

Steph and Ayesha Curry are committed to changing things in the world of education, and that extends from historically Black colleges to elementary schools. Lockwood STEAM Academy was visited by the Currys on Wednesday for the opening of a new schoolyard, which now includes a new outdoor classroom, community garden, playground, and some sports courts.

The charitable investment further cements their commitment to the Oakland Unified School District and its students to provide a 360 approach through their nonprofit.

The Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation is a nonprofit the Currys founded in 2019. Partnered with Lockwood STEAM Academy, the organization emphasizes improving the well-being of Oakland students. They focus on core elements like literacy, nutrition, and exercise. Thus far, the organization has done much for the community, raising $47 million, donating $6 million to literacy programs, and delivering 25 million meals.

The Curry Way

In September they announced their commitment to raise and invest $50 million for Oakland students, with a deadline of the 2026 school year.

“It’s obviously a big step for us. It’s a big commitment,” said Steph Curry via a statement. “But it’s something we know we can execute. Excited to see, like you saw today, the kids’ faces and their joy around being in school and feeling like they can thrive to their highest potential.”

Wednesday marked the surprise unveiling of a reimagined schoolyard at Lockwood STEAM, which now includes two new, kid-designed playgrounds, two multi-sport courts, two mini soccer pitches, an outdoor classroom, enhanced community gardens, and a mural that spans the yard.

The Currys’ foundation also upgraded amenities in Lockwood STEAM Academy, like the kitchen and cafeteria, provided access to sports during the weekend and summers, and stocked the library’s shelves.

The HBCU Golf Flex

Steph Curry’s altruism has also affected the collegiate level. Since 2019 he has made good on a six-year commitment to support and establish Howard’s NCAA Div. I golf program. Replete with a university-backed golf endowment campaign, Curry’s support has been invaluable helping the team win two consecutive PGA Works Collegiate Championships, the equivalent of an HBCU national title.

“To show you the mark of a man, when (Curry) was hurt during the NBA season last year, he was in a walking boot, got in a cart and followed the team when we were playing out at Stanford,” said Howard University head golf coach Sam Puryear to Golf Week. “Most people, 99% of the people would never do that. Some people are comfortable with signing a check. He’s comfortable touching a life. To me, that speaks volumes.”

The Currys are using their gifts to bless others, which is the true mark of success.