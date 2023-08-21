Steph Curry And ESPN Join Forces To Produce “Why Not Us” Series Focusing On Howard University Golf Team

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry loves golf.

And if you didn’t know, it became even more apparent in June when the greatest shooter in NBA history sank an epic hole-in-one as he won the ACC Celebrity Golf Tournament In Lake Tahoe.

For Curry golf is like a second love behind the wizardry he performs nightly on the hardwood. In fact, he loves the sport so much that if he’s not raining threes for the Dubs or working out, you’re likely to find him swinging the clubs on the greens.

In 2019, Curry stepped up to recreate the Howard University men’s and women’s golf teams. Since the announcement of the sponsorship the Bison golf program has been pretty successful. In 2022, the men’s team won the MEAC championship, unleashing a whirlwind of emotions not felt since the 1970s when the program last fielded a golf program.

Curry And ESPN Join Forces To Spotlight Howard Golf Team

Heading into his fifth-year of sponsorship with the Bison golf team, Curry is now ready to document the team on film. The former Davidson Wildcats star will collaborate with ESPN on a docuseries about the HU Bison golf team.

The series will be titled “Why Not Us: Howard Golf” and will feature stories about the both the men’s and women’s squads as they migrate through the NCAA season, the PGA Works Collegiate Championship and the many auxiliary tournaments they will participate in.

With Curry’s Unanimous Media on one side, and ESPN on the other, the expectancy is this will pop, while bringing more visibility and exposure to HBCU golf. Curry had this to say about the joint venture.

“We’re excited to be able to show the world the story of the extraordinary Howard University Golf team, who have displayed incredible heart, perseverance, and talent on their journey,” he said, extremely proud of the team. “Coach Sam and the incredible athletes that Why Not Us follows are true examples of why we need to grow the game is of the utmost importance.”

Curry Piggybacking New Teammate Chris Paul

This will be the third installment of the “Why Not Us,” docuseries. In 2021, new Warriors point guard Chris Paul executive produced both “Why Not Us: North Carolina Central Basketball” and “Why Not Us: FAMU Football” for ESPN+.

The series premieres Monday Aug. 21.