Sports World Reacts To Bronny James Suffering Cardiac Arrest During USC Workout | Does The World Need To Back Off The King’s Son?

Bronny James, the star firstborn son of LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital. The young James was at practice at the University of Southern California at the time, and reportedly now is in stable condition and no longer in the ICU.

The sports world’s reaction was immediate.

“When you get a chance send a prayer up for Bronny James,” tweeted Robert Griffin III. “He collapsed on the basketball court yesterday, went into cardiac arrest and was taken to the ICU. He is now out of the ICU and in stable condition, but his continued recovery and health is what we all pray for.”

Prayers Going Up

Sports analyst Chris Broussard also sends well-wishes with “Prayers up for Bronny James & the entire James family!”

Also, NBA analyst Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson posted on social media with, “Lifting Bronny James & his family in my prayer devotional today.”

The 18-year-old newest USC Trojan has been one of the hottest prospects of the NIL era due to his famous father and the flashes of brilliance he has shown in his young athletic career. During his senior year in high school, Bronny was a McDonald’s All-American, and the world wondered what his next move was, until he committed to the Trojans.

His father is the star of the Los Angeles Lakers and the face of the NBA, setting Bronny up for a potentially legendary basketball career. However, the not-too-vocal Bronny has received pressure and criticism from all angles, from those wanting him to be the second coming of his father to others who believe he is overhyped and won’t do well in the league.

When The Sun Shines Brightest

Either way, it’s hard to be the son of LeBron James, and now the trip to the ICU from a USC Trojans practice doesn’t lessen the eternal spotlight on his life.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” a James family spokesperson reportedly said to TMZ. “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update media when there is more information.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, sudden cardiac arrest, or SCA, is the sudden loss of all heart activity due to an irregular heart rhythm. Symptoms can include breathing stopping, sudden collapse, no pulse, or loss of consciousness.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the spokesman continued.

Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef O’Neal, had a heart issue in 2018 as a UCLA Bruin. It caused him to miss one season after he was diagnosed with a right anomalous coronary artery. Shareef eventually had open-heart surgery in December 2018 to correct the abnormality.

There is no word on the severity of whatever condition Bronny is experiencing, but as the world watches, the microscope he lives under only magnifies in the wake of a health emergency.