‘A Thug Raised By A Thug’: Social Media Viciously Violates $6M Kansas City WR Rashee Rice and Momma Rice, Who Was Caught On Video Apparently Stealing Neighbor’s Chappell Roan Records

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice and his family are having a rough week. After establishing himself as Patrick Mahomes’ premiere weapon during the team’s 4-0 start, Rice tore his ACL when his leg was rolled on after Mahomes threw an interception and then dove into Rice’s knee while attempting to help tackle a defender.

The result was disastrous and an unexpected and crushing end to what was sure to be Rice’s breakout season.

If the stress of that mishap wasn’t bad enough, social media is having a ball with recent developments concerning Rice’s mom.

According to reports, a video has been released of his mom apparently stealing a package from a neighbor’s porch, just hours after Rice went down for the season.

BREAKING: #Chiefs star WR Rashee Rice’s mom is accused of STEALING a package with Chappell Roan records from a neighbor’s porch. Just hours after her son’s Sunday injury. The theft was caught on video, with her wearing a “Momma-Rice” jersey (Via TMZ)

Rashee Rice Mom Caught Stealing Package Of Chappell Roan Records From Neighbor

The package allegedly contained records by outspoken pop star and songwriter Chappell Roan. Roan is known for her candid social media presence and has spoken out against fan behavior recently. Her music is heavily inspired by 1980s synthesized-inspired music and early 2000s pop hits. Her music culture is heavily influenced by drag queens.

Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose, wouldn’t be someone that we would consider Momma Rice a fan of, which makes the situation even more bizarre.

Social Media Going In On Rashee Rice and Momma Rice

Social media isn’t cutting the family any slack. In fact, many X users used this latest incident and compared it to when Rice was in legal trouble earlier this season after fleeing the scene of an accident he caused.

Back in March, Rice turned himself in to authorities and was booked into jail, more than a week after he was involved in a multi-vehicle collision in Dallas. Rice is a former Southern Methodist football player who grew up near Fort Worth and was facing eight charges related to a six-vehicle crash on U.S. Interstate 75.

After a video was released that saw him and his friends shamelessly leaving the scene of the crime, officials said Rice admitted to driving a Lamborghini Urus involved in the collision, which injured four people.

Rice eventually turned himself in to Glenn Heights police. Records show his bond was set at $40,000.

The 23-year-old Rice wrote in a story posted to his Instagram page and a statement emailed to USA TODAY Sports by his attorney Royce West, “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

Social media was relentless once the video of Momma Rice stealing emerged.

“Wow who could’ve guessed!!! Omg I’m shocked!!! The same mom who raised a son to drive 120 mph mid day drunk asf and then flee a scene after causing a 6 car pileup is stealing ppls packages when her son is rich? No way!,” said one X user. One X user said: “This family is not the smartest.” Another wrote: “I guess the apple don’t fall far from the tree A thug raised by a thug.” Others were confused as to why Momma Rice would have to steal anything. “Son worth 6m and having to steal a package is bidenomics 101,” the commenter wrote.

The disrespect took a snowball effect, and nothing was off limits.

Rashee Rice Signed $6.5M Deal With Kansas City Chiefs

You kind of feel bad that Momma Rice is taking all of that abuse on social media, but she definitely set herself up for it by wearing the official “Momma Rice” jersey. That gave the entire situation a comical touch that only the piranhas and troublemakers on social media could capture. Along with TMZ of course, which gets all of the juicy footage.

Rashee has a four-year $6.5 million deal with the Chiefs and will be pulling in over $1.6 million this season, so his mom isn’t hurting for cash.

Momma Rice should come out of this with at most a slap on the wrist. Rice is in worse shape. He was leading the Chiefs in receptions (24) and yardage (288) with two TDs before going down. Now he will have to fight for his spot again and watch on the sidelines until next season.

