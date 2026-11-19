Skip Bayless appeared on the “Double Coverage Podcast” to wave some serious pom-poms for former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib. Not sure if Bayless has developed a Lil Wayne kind of camaraderie with Talib, but the former ESPN and FS1 debate TV host proclaimed Talib a better player than Darrelle Revis and Richard Sherman.



Skip Bayless (left) says that his podcast co-host Aqib Talib (right) is the second-best cornerback he’s ever seen to Deion Sanders and better than Darrelle Revis and Richard Sherman. NFL Fans aren’t buying it. (Getty Images)

Revis is a part of the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. The former New York Jets legend was a four-time NFL All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowl selection and was voted to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s. Sherman just became eligible in 2027 and is definitely on his way. Talib made five consecutive Pro Bowls from 2013-17 but generally isn’t considered on the same level as his aforementioned contemporaries.

Skip Bayless Says Aqib Talib Better Than Richard Sherman and Darrelle Revis

Bayless explained why he thought Talib was better. In fact, Bayless, who co‑hosts “The Arena: Gridiron,” a football‑focused sports debate series and YouTube channel with Talib, says he’s the second-best corner he’s ever seen after Deion Sanders.

“I think it still haunts him. There was some list made in Tampa, where he was drafted originally… He was on a great run in Tampa and there was this Top 50 or 25 list and he didn’t make it. It hurt him,” Bayless said, explaining the motivation behind Talib becoming a monster playmaker with the Broncos after establishing himself with Tampa Bay.

“I always thought, and I’m not just saying this because I do a show with him, he was the second-best corner I ever saw. To Deion Sanders, who’s in this other universe from everybody. Ahead of Darrelle Revis and Richard Sherman”

“For me, Talib was a true traveling cover corner. I would strap him on whoever the best guy was,” Bayless proclaimed.

“Talib was a ball hawk. On third-and-5, he made plays on the ball. He got his hands on it and either caught it or knocked it down.”

Bayless, who also worked with Sherman in the past on debate shows, admitted that Talib himself says Sherman was a more productive player because he had 37 interceptions over 11 seasons and Talib had 35 across 12 seasons, but Talib also has a whopping 10 interception return TDs. Sherman has a higher AV (114) than Talib (83). Most NFL fans agree those players are somewhat comparable. “Revis Island,” however, is a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame selection.

“I never heard this man in all his years on tv say Talib was the second greatest corner all time lmao cut the cap,” one fan responded on the podcast fan page on X.

“Revis was more elite but Talib was better 2012-2015 at lockdown man coverage,” said one of the few fans supporting Bayless’ hot take. Most discarded Bayless’ take as a hunt for views.

“Revis peak was the best corner the NFL has ever seen. One season he completely shut down so many HOF receivers,” one user commented.

“Skip is always saying some dumb stuff B,” a netizen quipped.

“Skip is clearly mentally ill,” one Revis fan declared on X.

“Man stop,” another fan begged.

Skip Bayless Didn’t Know What Coverage Richard Sherman Played In

Skip really drew the wrath of fans when he got the coverage that Richard Sherman played in most of his career wrong while trying to downplay his impact and crediting his success to the safeties he played with on that Seattle Seahawks “Legion of Boom” defense.

“I worked with Richard Sherman, and we’ve had our battles in the past. But I love Richard Sherman. He played on a defense where he had two safeties behind him and played just a lot of Cover 2.”

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Sherman primarily played in a Cover 3-based defense, especially with the Seattle Seahawks, although he also played Cover 1, Cover 4, and other variations depending on the call.

“Bro said Richard Sherman played a lot of Cover 2 zone lmao. Just telling on yourself,” one fan clapped back at Bayless.

“He meant zone, but picked the completely wrong zone coverage …,” one fan said in Bayless’ defense.

“Skip has lost his mind. At no point in Talib’s career was he ever seen as the top corner. In Tampa some thought he underperformed. He was a playmaker that you wanted on big receivers,” an NFL fan chimed in, effectively putting the debate to rest.