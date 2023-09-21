“She And Travis Have Hung Out Twice” | Are Chiefs Superstar Travis Kelce And Pop Superstar Taylor Swift An Item? 

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift have reportedly been hanging out. While there aren’t many details about their reported situationship it appears the duo is kickin’ it a bit. Kelce returned to the lineup in the Chiefs win over the Jacksonville Jaguars after missing the first game of the season recovering from a knee injury.

The superstar pass catcher’s return immediately paid dividends, as he was able to touch paydirt in his return. Following his touchdown reception, game announcer Ian Eagle didn’t miss a chance to capitalize on the rumored romance. Eagle’s call went something like this.

“Touchdown, Travis Kelce! Kelce finds a blank space for the score!” Eagle remarked.



Source Says Things Aren’t Serious

On Wednesday a source close to the situation seemed to bring credence to the rumor.

“She and Travis have hung out twice, and it’s nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week,” a purported “insider” told The Messenger this week. “He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told he would love to continue seeing her.



Kelce’s Brother Says Rumors Are True

After saying he didn’t know what was going on with his Travis and Taylor over a week ago, brother Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles sounded a lot more forthcoming during a visit on the WIP Morning Show on Wednesday.

While he says he stays out of Travis’s personal and love life, Jason did have this to say about the rumored romance.

“But having said that, man, I, I think it’s doing great and I think it’s all 100 percent true,” Jason said.

Well, big bro says it’s true, so we’re gonna roll with him on this one.

If Swift shows up at MetLife Stadium for the Chiefs and Jets Week 4 tilt on a Sunday night it’ll tell us a tad bit more.