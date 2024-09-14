“You’re Great But You Ain’t That Great Yet” | Shaq Tells Caitlin Clark To Wait Her Turn

On Friday night Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark once again made history. The 2024 WNBA No.1 overall pick broke the league record for assists in a season with her nine dimes in the Fever’s (78-74) home loss to the reigning two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

Clark now has 321 assists this season, surpassing the previous record of 316 assists held by Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas.

Clark, the overwhelming favorite to take him Rookie of the Year honors is having a magical season. In 38 games the sharpshooter is averaging 19.2 points, 8.5 assists (league high) and 5.8 rebounds on 42.3 percent shooting.

Shaquille O’Neal Not Ready To Crown Caitlin Clark

While her trademark three-point shooting has been up and down, she’s been much better from distance since the return to action following the month-long Olympic break. Despite all Clark has accomplished as a rookie, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal isn’t ready to crown her just yet.

O’Neal Takes Off Shot Atwater Clark

One week after his NBA on TNT co-host and longtime rival Charles Barkley proclaimed that many of the WNBA players have “petty jealousness” toward Clark during an appearance on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” O’Neal balked at that notion.

While appearing on the USA Today “Sports Seriously” show, the four-time NBA champion, took a subtle jab at Clark and Barkley.

“There’s envious jealousy, there’s professional jealousy,” O’Neal said of Barkley’s comments. “Sure there are a lot of people who are professionally jealous. I am. I’m professionally jealous of a lot of people. I’m professionally jealous of Steph Curry, he makes $60 million. But hey, that’s life.



Shaquille O’Neal thinks Caitlin Clark is awesome, but she has a long way to go to be considered a great player. Everything in due time. (Screenshot WNBA/Getty)

“You also gotta understand that we’re not going to give it to you just because everybody else is giving it to you. Still gotta earn it. Chuck had to go through that, I had to go through that, so I understand what’s everybody doing. Yeah you’re great, but you ain’t great yet. Calm down. We still got Diana Taurasi, we still got A’ja Wilson, if you’re gonna give Caitlin Clark props make sure our girls that are dominating in this league get their props.”

Shaq sounds like a hater, but you’d expect that considering the relationship he possesses with Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, whose ongoing rivalry with Clark has been the top story in the WNBA this season.

Maybe he’s speaking towards Clark’s strong fan base, who very likely weren’t fans of the league prior to her arrival. Therefore, they’re not familiar with other WNBA greats.

Shaq’s Love For Reese Is Seemingly Clouding His Judgment

What Shaq must realize is no one is discrediting anything that other WNBA greats have done, but what Clark has done this season is unprecedented. Of course, he doesn’t want to give Clark the credit she deserves for changing the league.

His love for Reese, who attended LSU as he did, and whom he also signed to Reebok is evident, but his attempt to simmer the hype surrounding Clark sounds foolish.

But it is funny to hear Shaq and Barkley bickering as they do weekly on TNT.