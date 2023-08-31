Second Complaint Against Rays’ Wander Franco Being Investigated In The D.R. | Teammates Say Don’t Jump To Conclusions

The hits keep on coming for Tampa Bat Rays’ All-Star shortstop Wander Franco, and not the good kind. According to reports, a special prosecutor in the Dominican Republic is investigating a second formal complaint that Franco engaged in a relationship with a minor, the latest of three accusations.

More Accusers

In two of the claims against Franco, only one has been made by a victim who was willing to speak to authorities. Per reports, the third accuser has not spoken to authorities in the Dominican Republic.

Franco went on his Instagram Live and denied the initial accusation, but neither he or his lawyer have commented about the most recent two.

“They say that I’m in public with a little girl, that I’m running around with a minor,” Franco said on his Instagram Live earlier this month. “People don’t know what to do with their time. They don’t know what they’re talking about. That’s why I prefer to be on my side and not get involved with anybody.”

The authorities in D.R. who investigate crimes against minors plan to speak with Franco in the coming weeks. 18 is the age of consent in the D.R. Anyone over the age of 18 who engages in a sexual relationship with someone younger than 18 can be charged criminally.

What Will The Investigation Yield?

Major League Baseball has declined to comment on the situation as it is an ongoing investigation.

Franco was placed on paid leave on Aug. 22 and is likely done for the season. The league will wait until the criminal investigation is concluded before levying any punishment.

The situation seems pretty straightforward. If Franco is found to have engaged in multiple sexual relationships with girls under the age of consent he will be charged criminally. If not, there will likely be no charges.

Whether or not the investigation is conducted throughly, and within the limits of the law, we have no way of knowing that.

If Franco is innocent as he claims, then he has nothing to hide and the police won’t find anything.

Franco is on an 11-year, $182 million guaranteed contract with Tampa Bay — the largest in team history — and is still the top player, by WAR, on the roster. The Rays entered Thursday’s game 82-52, 1 1/2 games back of the American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles.