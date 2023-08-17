Wander Franco Breaks Silence On Investigation: “They Say That I’m In Public With A Little Girl” | $233M MLB Player Downplays Things, But Dominican Republic Isn’t Playing

Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco is in hot water for an alleged relationship with a minor in his native country of the Dominican Republic.

An investigation is being handled by a division specializing in minors and gender violence in the province of Peravia, according to a prosecutor in the Dominican Republic. Franco was born in Baní, the capital of the Peravia province.

Did Wander Franco Have Relations With Minor?

The Rays and MLB are also investigating, partially from social media posts that created speculation about Franco. Per multiple reports, social media posts suggested Franco was in a relationship with a minor. Currently, none of the alleged posts are substantiated.

The Rays placed Franco on the restricted list on Monday, which will sideline him for at least six games. However, Franco doesn’t understand why people are in an uproar over him “running around with a minor.”

From Wander Franco’s IG Live :



“They say that I’m in public with a little girl, that I’m running around with a minor. People don’t know what to do with their time. They don’t know what they’re talking about. That’s why I prefer to be on my side & not get involved with anybody.” pic.twitter.com/DEtsHCrbQW — Jay Recher (@jayRecher) August 14, 2023

Wander Speaks

“They say that I’m in public with a little girl, that I’m running around with a minor,” Franco said on his Instagram Live. “People don’t know what to do with their time. They don’t know what they’re talking about. That’s why I prefer to be on my side and not get involved with anybody.”

However, per Dominican authorities, the case is serious.

Dominican prosecutor Ángel Darío Tejeda Fabal said that the investigation into Franco is open under The National Agency for Boys, Girls, Adolescents and Family and Gender Violence Unit. Per The Associated Press, Fabal claims the investigation is in its early stages but will be chaired by a judge who is a specialist on child abuse cases.

“This is a very delicate topic because there is a minor involved,” Fabal said to The Associated Press. “We are working together (with Judge Llaverías). “Next week, we might be able to give some of the necessary information without hurting the investigation.”

Franco started Sunday’s game in the Rays’ dugout but did not play in Sunday’s 9-2 loss to Cleveland, leaving the game in the fifth inning.

Instead, Osleivis Basabe started his major league debut at shortstop; The Rays brought Basabe in from Triple-A Durham.

Ironically, Wander Franco Snapback Hats for fans 14 and under was the in-game promotion on Sunday at Tropicana Field.

What is going on? Wander Franco dating a 14 year old? Hush money? Team give away for 14 year olds and under? Whattttt? Smh #MLB



Dude isn’t playing baseball ever again… pic.twitter.com/fyFNqTMYoR — stackoshi. (@BITAPE44) August 17, 2023

What Now?

“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco,” the Rays said in a statement on Sunday. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”

Franco didn’t travel with the Rays to San Francisco for a six-game road trip against the Giants that began on Monday.

“The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco have mutually agreed that he will go on the Restricted List and take leave from the club for the duration of the current road trip,” the team said in a statement. “We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation. Out of respect for all parties involved, we have no further comments at this time.”

Franco had played in 40 consecutive games before Sunday. He hit .411 (23 for 56) with six homers and 11 RBIs over the past 11 games and is hitting .281 with 17 homers and 58 RBI this season.

Franco was an All-Star for the first time this season. He signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension in November 2021. A team option in 2033 could make the deal worth $233 million when it is over.