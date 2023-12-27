El Patron On The Run? | DR Authorities Raid Two Homes In Search Of MLB All-Star Wander Franco

The Santo Domingo Prosecutor’s Office for Children and Adolescents searched two homes for Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Wander Franco amid allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to Spanish language outlet Listin Diario.

On The Run?

The raids were executed on his family home in Palo Blanco and his residence in Villa Real, but the star player was nowhere to be found. The report also said that messages were left by the authorities with Franco’s wife.

Franco, 22, was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball “until further notice” in August when allegations surfaced that he had relationships with underage girls.

MLB and the Rays both made statements in August at the time of the allegations.

“The administrative leave, effective immediately, is not disciplinary under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy,” read the MLB statement.

“We support Major League Baseball’s decision to place Wander Franco on Administration Leave,” the Rays said in theirs statement. “The Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to upholding high standards of integrity both on and off the field. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans and supporters as this process unfolds.”

Franco has denied the allegations and spoke on his Instagram Live in August.

We Haven’t Heard From Franco Since August

“They’re saying I got with a young girl, that I’m running around with a minor out there,” Franco said in Spanish. “How crazy is that, dude? People don’t know what to do with their time. Those people need to get moving. One is here focused, doing my thing, you see, thanks to God. That’s why I prefer to be on my side and not get involved with anybody because people are so gossipy.”

The age of consent in the Dominican Republic is 18.

In total, accusations from three different girls are being looked into by authorities in the Dominican Republic. Things do not look good, and if he’s on the run it doesn’t help him in the court of public opinion.

Franco’s U.S. based attorney is Jay Reisinger. But it is unclear who, if anyone, is representing him in the Dominican Republic.

It’s currently the MLB offseason but pitchers and catchers will report to clubs in mid-February 2024 and the rest of the roster shortly thereafter. Unless this situation is miraculously resolved, it is highly unlikely that Franco will be playing ball in 2024.

The Rays signed Franco to an 11-year $182 million contract in November 2021. The deal also has a team option for 2033 that could bring the total value to $223 million.