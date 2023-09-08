“What Was Most Impressive Aside From Deion … Was Sean Lewis” | Colorado Buffaloes OC Solidifies Himself As The Most Important Hire For Coach Prime

There were a lot of stars in last Saturday’s big win for Colorado Buffaloes.

There was Coach Prime, aka Deion Sanders, galvanizing and rallying the players to believe that they could get it done.

Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders, playing in his first Power Five game, broke the school record for passing yards with 510, and who can forget the two-way maestro himself, Travis Hunter, playing both ways to the tune of 119 plays in 104 degree heat.

Hunter, the 2022 No. 1 overall recruit finished his busy day down in steamy Fort Worth with 11 receptions for 119 yards on offense, capping his day by intercepting a pass on defense after also tallying three other pass breakups.

Sean Lewis Has Master Game Plan For Colorado Offense

In all, there was no shortage of stars for Colorado, but one name that isn’t getting enough attention is first-year offensive coordinator Sean Lewis.

The former Kent State head coach who left the Group of Five to take the Power Five gig didn’t disappoint one bit in his playcalling. Lewis made sure to call the game to what Sanders does well, and that’s exactly why Coach Prime chose him to lead the Buffaloes offense.

It didn’t take long for Lewis to get into a rhythm last Saturday and that carried over to his QB. The connection was so seamless and natural it looked as if they’d been together for years.

A Power Five assistant coach told On3, “What was most impressive aside from Deion (with the TCU win) was Sean Lewis.”

Lewis’ warp speed uptempo offense is designed to stress defenses the entire length and width of the field. But the biggest thing it does is get the football out of Shedeur’s hands quickly.

Lewis Was Sanders Most Important Hire

Of all the hires Sanders made none was more important than Lewis, whose offenses at Kent State averaged 90 plays per week.

In his first game as Buffs OC they ran 82 plays. That’s significant because in football most defenses are built to defend 60-65 plays.

For teams in the Pac-12 that are more well-rounded than this current Colorado team, their offense will have to many weeks be their best defense. Meaning they’ll need to score somewhere in the neighborhood of 35-40 points per week to have a chance most weeks. But, if last week was any indication, scoring may not be a problem for the Buffs.