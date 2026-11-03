”Why Is She Touching Him Like That’: Fans Want to Know Why Savannah James Was Touching Streamer Tylil’s Arms and Chest

Savannah James and popular streamer Tylil met and recorded a viral video together at Teyana Taylor’s Halloween party, playing into a long-running internet joke. Tylil, a die-hard LeBron James fan who shares a similar name and online persona, has long joked that he is LeBron and Savannah’s “firstborn son.” LeBron has even played along with the gag during a livestream.

At Taylor’s party, where Savannah was dressed as Lil’ Kim in a blue bob and fur coat, Tylil approached her and pulled out his camera. He introduced himself, saying, “I’m Tylil and I’m her firstborn son.” Savannah laughed and played along, calling him her firstborn.

Savannah James and popular streamer Tylil met and recorded a viral video together at Teyana Taylor’s Halloween party and fans were surprised at how handsy the two were. (Screenshot/Instagram)

Social Media Had a Field Day With This One

The lighthearted interaction quickly went viral across Instagram, X and Facebook, sparking a wave of fan reactions, memes and playful commentary. Fans wasted no time coming up with their own theories about what was going on between Savannah and Tylil after seeing them together on camera.

Fans Chime In

“Why is she touching him like thaty,” one curious user commented.

“Tylil bout to be the new Delonte,” a fan joked.

“LeBron gonna get this page took down,” another fan said.

“Aw LeBron calling a family meeting that Night,” a fan replied.

“Bron finna have da black SUV’s sent to em,” another fan commented.

“The way she got her hands all over him,” a fan said.

“I say he’s got a chance,” another fan joked.

“My goat has no shame hanging out with these grooming fruitcakes,” a fan quipped.

“This is what happens when you give your life to sports, his wife is damn near single,” a fan spewed.

From the looks of it, Savannah was simply having some good-natured fun by playing along with the running joke that Tylil is LeBron’s other son.

What’s Been Going on With Bron and Savannah?

LeBron and Savannah recently gave Vogue a virtual tour of their Los Angeles home for its Objects of Affection series, offering a glimpse into their life on the West Coast as they navigate a new chapter in their family’s routine.

After spending eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, James left the team and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in July 2026, returning to the Eastern Conference for the 2026–27 NBA season.

The 42-year-old James has maintained his intense daily recovery routine, which includes using a hyperbaric chamber, cold tubs, red light therapy and cryotherapy.

Meanwhile, Savannah, has remained in Los Angeles with their 11-year-old daughter, Zhuri, to avoid disrupting her schooling.

Savannah co-hosts the podcast “Everybody’s Crazy” with April McDaniel and runs her skincare line, Reframe Beauty.

James Playing Well for Surging Sixers

About two weeks into the NBA season, the Sixers are looking as good as advertised. James has performed well overall during his first month with Philadelphia, who have jumped out to a 7-1 start. However, his scoring and shooting efficiency have dipped as he adjusts to a new system.

Serving as the team’s primary facilitator and a calming presence on the court, James has helped guide Philadelphia through its strong start. In a 126-107 victory over the Chicago Bulls, he finished with 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

His scoring output and perimeter shooting have been more inconsistent than usual as he adjusts to playing alongside Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.