‘The Finish Line Came Too Soon’: Chicago Track Star and High School Teammate Killed By Man Driving In Wrong Direction On Highway En Route to Mother’s Day Celebration

The track and field world is mourning the shocking and devastating loss of Sariyah Watson, a 21-year-old University of Illinois Chicago track athlete who, along with her former DeKalb High School teammate Heaven Williams, was killed in a wrong-way crash on a suburban Chicago road while driving home to celebrate Mother’s Day with her family.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Sariyah Watson, a junior member of our women’s track & field program.



Sariyah was a cherished member of our Flames Family, and our deepest condolences go out to her family, friends, teammates, and coaches during this… pic.twitter.com/NCSYCaiq4V — UIC Flames 🔥 (@UICFlames) May 11, 2026

IUC Track Star Sariyah Watson Killed In Mother’s Day Accident

Williams, 21, and Watson, 21, both from DeKalb, Illinois, were two of three people killed in the crash, the Kane County Coroner’s Office said.

Illinois State police reportedly responded to the crash shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, May 10, on Interstate 88 in Aurora, according to CBS News Chicago.

The tragedy has sent shock waves through Illinois track and field communities. Young runners who knew Watson described their sense of loss.

“I just raced her on Friday. I saw her at a track meet,” friend and fellow athlete Mariah Gonzales told CBS Chicago. “It’s just crazy how life works, and just anything can happen.”

In addition to her track exploits, Watson, a cherished member of the Flames athletics programs at her university, was studying sports management at UIC.

Track Community Rocked By Deaths High School Track Teammates Sariyah Watson & Heaven Williams

Sariyah’s father, Antonio Watson, was crushed, telling reporters there is “no script” for losing a child

“The finish line came too soon for her,” he said.

According to DMV reports, about half of all collisions occur within 5 miles of the driver’s residence and Watson’s unfortunate incident was no different. Friend Ava Spencer said it was clear Watson was heading home when the crash happened.

“She definitely was on her way home because that road is near her house,” Spencer said.

UIC’s athletic department released a statement mourning the young athlete, with the university’s athletics director saying the school community’s “hearts are broken” by the tragedy.

“Our hearts are broken by this tragic loss,” the statement read. “On behalf of UIC, we extend our deepest condolences to Sariyah’s family, friends, teammates and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

How Did Track & Field Teammates Die In Car Crash?

Investigators said a driver, 32-year-old Johnathan Rivera of Melrose Park, Illinois, was driving into oncoming traffic, going east in the westbound lane when his vehicle collided head-on with a car occupied by the two unsuspecting 21-year-old women. All three people involved were rushed to the hospital, where Watson, Williams and the reckless driver Rivera, were all pronounced dead.

A University of Illinois Chicago track athlete died in a two-vehicle head-on collision early Sunday morning as she made her way to DeKalb to celebrate Mother’s Day with family. Sariyah Watson, a 21-year-old junior sprinter on the UIC Flames women’s track and field team and a… pic.twitter.com/cblGIObwjx — marknehpets (@mapkpets) May 13, 2026

Both women graduated in 2023 and ran track together at DeKalb High School.

Families Of Sariyah Watson & Heaven Williams Star GoFundMe Campaigns

“Sariyah was a standout sprinter for UIC, living her life with the wind at her back and a determination that inspired everyone who knew her,” a GoFundMe read, started by Watson’s family to cover funeral expenses.

Williams’ family also started a GoFundMe to help cover cremation and memorial expenses, with a goal of raising $9,000.

“Heaven was deeply loved and will always be remembered for her beautiful spirit, kindness, laugh, and caring heart. She excelled as a caregiver and had dreams of building a career in nursing, dedicating her life to helping and caring for others,” organizers said.

There’s no way of getting justice in a situation such as this. The families of everyone involved are left to grieve knowing that they will never see their loved ones again and can’t get an explanation or apology from Rivera.