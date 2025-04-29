‘Maybe I Just Respect The Office’: According to Saquon Barkley’s Clapback For Trump, Jalen Hurts Has No Respect For His Country

Football fans are giving Saquon Barkley hell for his apparent political switchup. Barkley went golfing with President Trump and when pictures of the union surfaced, it ruffled the feathers of plenty of Democrats and anti-Trump fans of the Eagles and Barkley.

It’s also interesting that this relationship surfaces in the aftermath of team leader and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and others refusing to attend the White House visit that the Eagles are entitled to as 2024 Super Bowl champions.

“Jalen Hurts and a few of his Super Bowl teammates got it right. As for the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles, they’ll have to answer to the ancestors for normalizing a racist dictator in the White House”#jalenhurts #philadelphiaeagles #saquonbarkley #trump #whitehouse #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/wfqWBYRNZ3 — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) April 29, 2025

It seems, since leaving, New York and rising into NFL superstardom with the Eagles, Barkley has made a strong shift in his ideologies and political opinions. The world is calling him out on it too.

A post retweeted by media activist Roland Martin called Saquon out on his response to the fans on X and his choices.

“Using the idea of not being political to justify playing golf and buddy up with someone who is literally working to erase my people’s history seems conveniently naïve but hey,” Cornell Belcher wrote on X.

One fan posted a caption of a tweet by Barkley back in 2020 when he was with the Giants and the country was in turmoil with protests against police brutality and inequality and the COVID pandemic was sweeping the nation.

“The protests are amazing and inspiring. But please in 2 or 3 weeks when the protests are no longer happening. We still need change, we need to come together as a community, and we need action! Racism and injustice can no longer exist.”

Saquon Barkley Claps Back At People Criticizing His Golf Outing With President Trump

Sounds pretty inspirational, but five years and a Super Bowl championship later and as the Eagles make a trip to the White House without their quarterback and several other players, Saquon has become a huge Trump supporter who will carry the flag for his guy.

“Lol Some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have an amazing day.”

Social Media Comes For Saquon Barkley After Trump Golf Outing

Naturally, social media was split along racial and political lines and found it interesting how Barkley is now part of the “shut up and dribble” committee. Some suggested that he was being a hypocrite, while being used as a pawn for the President.

“Hey blacks, nevermind the exhibits we take from your museums. Look at my black friend Saquan,” said one conflicted fan.

Jalen Hurts Gets Praised As Saquon Barkley Chooses Team Trump

With all of the vitriol leveled towards Barkley, Jalen Hurts was praised even more for his character and refusal to break bread with the President who some perceive as more of a dictator.

“In this current state of the world, please be a Jalen Hurts, not a Saquon Barkley,” said one netizen on X.

In this current state of the world, please be a Jalen Hurts, not a Saquon Barkley. — 👑 Mr. Weeks 👑 (@WonderKing82) April 28, 2025

“Apparently Saquon is comfortable with racists. His wife made plenty of racist remarks about Black men using the “N” word on several posts. So why are we surprised that he excused away his golfing with trump? Making the comparison that he also golfed with President Obama like that’s supposed to make it acceptable. We people always learn the hard way,” said another.

Added a third disgruntled fan: “I bet he feels like a damn fool,” said another netizen who is against Barkley’s golf outing with Trump. HE SURE AS HELL LOOKS LIKE A DAMN FOOL. ONLY THING MISSING IS ONE OF THOSE HATS ON HIS HEAD ON THAT TABLE AT THEGOOD OLE BOYS CLUB.”

Videos surfaced basically clowning Barkley for moving different now.

At an event in 2019, Saquon Barkley praised Colin Kaepernick for what he did on and off the field.



Now Saquon hangs out with Trump who called Kaepernick and other Black players who kneeled against racism “sons of bitches” who should be fired.

pic.twitter.com/bL1aNZRTda https://t.co/bEK6mVf7ME — Drew (@DrewPetzelman) April 28, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Visit White House Today

The Eagles were invited to the White House to celebrate the team’s 40-22 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Trump was in attendance for the first half, becoming the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl. When he left to the Eagles were up 24-0 lead at halftime.

“The Eagles were really, it was like flawless football, amazing,” Trump said during an interview with Philly native Mark Levin on his radio show following the game. “Even the first play, they called it back. It was a long pass, it was, you know, either a touchdown or going to be a touchdown. They called it back, completed long pass, and they went on to get touchdown after touchdown. They really played great.”

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on the South Lawn of the White House, according to the president’s public calendar.