‘Worst Draft Pick In 20 Years. You Stink’: Rex Ryan Eviscerates Struggling Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty For Saying Jets Wouldn’t Want To Tackle Him 

Ashton Jeanty was ready to rack up serious rushing yardage on Sunday against a Jets defense that the Las Vegas Raiders running back criticized earlier in the week as having some guys who are “afraid to tackle.”

The Jets didn’t win the game, but they definitely won the war against Jeanty who was confident that the Raiders’ running game would get back on track against Gang Green this Sunday, after getting smacked 35-21 against the Rams and rushing just eight times for 15 yards (1.9 ypc).

Ashton Jeanty dissed the Jets defense prior to getting a career-low two carries for just nine years against them in a 38-33 win on Sunday. Prior to the game, Rex Ryan went on a scorchign criticism of Jeanty, calling him “soft like charmin” and saing the former No 6 overall pick stinks. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“We can definitely get the run game going, get back on track and really get after these guys. There’s a couple of guys out there who don’t really want to tackle but I won’t say names,” said Jeanty prior to meeting the Jets on Sunday.

Jeanty Has Career-Low Rushing Game Against New York Jets

Jeanty was held to a career-low two carries for 9 yards in the Raiders’ 38-33 win over New York at MetLife Stadium. Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said it was his call to limit Jeanty’s workload and it had nothing to do with the dual-threat’s comments during the week.

Maybe it did, maybe it didn’t. But former NFL coach Rex Ryan was clear about what he thought of Jeanty and his performance this season, after those comments were made. Ryan and co-host Teddy Bruschi challenged Jeanty to step his game up and he didn’t.

After naming former All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis as one of the guys that Jeanty disrespected, Ryan went all in on tearing Jeanty out of the frame.

“Is this kid a joke or what?” Ryan asked. “Does he not look at the tape, ’cause when I see the tape I see Demario Davis not losing a step still playing at the top of his game.”

Rex Ryan Blasts Ashton Jeanty For Disparaging Comments About Jets Defense

After defending a guy he hand selected in the draft out of college while serving as Jets head coach back in 2012, Ryan turned to the performance of Jeanty, who after leading all NFL rookies in rushing yards (975) and scrimmage yards (1,321) in 2025, has just 337 rushing yards through the first eight weeks. Jeanty, who was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round (6th overall) of the 2025 NFL draft out of Boise State has more receiving yards this season.

Jeanty was the first running back taken in the top six picks since 2018, and Ryan says the Raiders should be regretting it.

“You know what else I see. How about Mr. tip-toe through the Tulips. He’s as soft as a charmin…”

The 63-year-old Ryan says if he was still coaching he would walk up to Jeanty and tell him, “You are horrible. You’re about the worst draft pick in the last 20 years, I think as a running back. You stink. You average about 3.1 yards a carry. It’s on you my friend.”

“They haven’t won a game in a month and this guy’s running his mouth,” Ryan concluded.

NFL Fans Clap Back At Ryan’s Comments On Jeanty

Jeanty’s defenders came rushing to the comments and tried to steal back some of the thunder from Ryan.

“Rex your entire pathetic career was bc of daddy. Can’t believe he’s on tv,” one user commented on X. “Jesus Christ this is embarrassing on Rex Ryan’s part,” one netizen quipped. “Biased much Rex? Dude acts like he still the coach,” said one fan accusing Ryan of piling on Jeanty because he coached the Jets to two AFC Championship Games over a decade ago.

Jeanty doesn’t have much to throw back at Ryan at this point. His head coach basically iced him for the game. Fantasy team owners are wondering why he hasn’t had reached the 60-yard rushing mark in a game since the opener in September. His comments weren’t well-received by anyone and the fact that he hasn’t been efficient in the run game — which is a major reason why his team has lost four of its last five games — but is still trying to clown another pro team, makes you wonder where his head is at. Ryan already told you where he thinks Jeanty’s heart is at.