Justin Herbert Disrespect Reaches Diabolical Levels As Rams Safety Quentin Lake Says $262.5M Quarterback Was ‘Throwing Deli Meat’ In Chargers Loss 

The disrespect toward L.A. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has reached an all-time high. The talented passer, who was lauded as a Top 5 quarterback in the game by many NFL, analysts has had a nightmare of a season, with his team sitting at 0-7.

In the Rams’ 24-9 win over the Chargers on Nov. 1 at SoFi Stadium, safety Quentin Lake intercepted one of Herbert’s two picks in a game where Herbert went 24-for-32 for 257 yards but no touchdowns, dropping L.A. to 0-7.



Rams safety Quinten Lake said Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was slinging ‘deli meat’ and seeing ghosts during a 24-9 loss, where Herbert threw two crucial picks. (Getty Images)

Lake appeared on the “St. Brown” podcast hosted by Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown and said that the Rams defense expected to generate some turnovers through the air. Herbert’s season statistics are troubling, with 1,398 yards, five touchdowns, and a league-high 10 picks. He’s regressing, and some fans have blamed offensive coordinator Mike McDaniels’ aerial finesse game colliding with head coach Jim Harbaugh’s desire to run the ball.

“I mean, he was throwing deli meat out there,” Lake said, as the panel got a kick out of his description of Herbert during the loss. “He’s seeing ghosts, I’m not gonna lie. We knew we were gonna get a couple. At least one.”

Herbert’s decline this season has been one of the baffling NFL mysteries. Look at all of the records he holds.

Most Passing Touchdowns by a Rookie: Broke Baker Mayfield’s record by throwing 28 passing touchdowns in his 2020 rookie season (finishing with 31).

Most Completions in a Player’s First Five Seasons: Surpassed Derek Carr’s record during the 2024 season.

Most Touchdowns Through First 2 Seasons: Surpassed Dan Marino’s record (69 career touchdowns compared to Marino’s 68 at that milestone).

First Rookie to Throw 4 TDs on Monday Night Football: Achieved against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 of the 2020 season.

First Rookie QB with Multiple TDs in 7 Consecutive Games: Set during his prolific 2020 rookie campaign.

Fastest to 4,000 Passing Yards: Joined Patrick Mahomes as the only players in NFL history to top 4,000 passing yards through their first 14 career starts.

Herbert still has a legion of fans who refuse to believe that he’s a part of the problem.

“He completed 75% of his throws vs the rams with an average of 10 yards per completion,” one user commented in Herbert’s defense.

Those numbers of supporters are steadily dwindling, however, with every loss.

“He threw 2 picks straight to Lake and McDuffie,” one fan clapped back.

“No way we’re trying to defend Herbert out here,” one Chargers fan quipped/.

“Doesn’t mean jack sh*t,” a fan commented on X.” Had two weeks to prepare and couldn’t score one measly TD.

Some NFL saw the comments and the laughter by the St. Brown brothers that followed as very disrespectful to the Chargers’ signal caller.

“They’re not scared to give bulletin board material because Herbert sucks so much,” said one fan, justifying the taunting.

“Throwing deli meat and seeing ghosts? Go ahead and copy but change the answer just a little bit. And then they giggle like school girls. Give me a break lol,” expressed one netizen.

“In his defense, it was the day after Halloween,” a fan joked.

RELATED: ‘She’ll Sink His Career’: Chargers Fans Fear Justin Herbert Has Lost All Focus On Winning Super Bowl After Video Emerges Of Him Romancing GF Madison Beer During Training Camp

Herbert can’t shoulder all of the blame for the team’s woes, but The Shadow League did warn everyone that he didn’t look focused during training camp when he was spending quality time embracing his actress girlfriend Madison Beer on the field. Herbert’s personal life is none of our business, but when you are the $265M man and leader of an NFL franchise, perception is everything. That quick flick of the camera, capturing an innocent moment, can become the incriminating photo that’s used to explain the lack of winning that the team has exemplified this season.