Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson Gives His Take On Alex Murdaugh Trial

Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson has become quite the talking head as it pertains to things going on in the world of sports. And most of his takes are usually outlandish and off-base. And while there’s really nothing wrong with that, since he’s given his opinion, which everyone is entitled to, his latest remarks about “the Murdaugh murders” were rather interesting.

On Friday, disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison for the killings of his wife, Maggie, and son Paul. The conviction brought to an end an ugly trial, where money, lies, and scandal won the day, even with Alex continuously proclaiming his innocence.

In fact, Murdaugh made Simpson believe he was gonna beat the case. In a video posted on Twitter, Simpson had this to say about the case, prior to the jury’s decision on Friday.

“I realized watching him testify, what he was doing. He was just trying to relate to one or two jurors that he was a good old boy, that he was one of them — and I’m not sure he didn’t succeed in doing that,” Simpson said.

“From what I’ve seen, do I think it’s more likely that he did it? Yes. But more likely equals reasonable doubt,” Simpson said.

Simpson Thought Murdaugh Taking Stand Was A Mistake

In the video Simpson, who was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown-Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in the highly-anticipated 1994 trial, never took the stand, and he believed Murdaugh taking the stand was a mistake.

“I watched him take the stand and I thought it was probably a mistake because the guy is an admitted liar,” Simpson said. “It’s hard for me to think he could be on the stand for five, six, seven, eight days without lying.”

“But lying and stealing money is a bit different than murder,” said Simpson, who was convicted of armed robbery in 2008.

Funny to hear Simpson refer to his armed robbery case and not the aforementioned murder case in which his lawyers didn’t have him take the stand, fearing he might hang himself.

The law team of Johnnie Cochran and Robert Shapiro did what they felt was best for Simpson to be acquitted and it worked.

“If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit.”

“The gloves didn’t fit Mr. Simpson because he is not the killer.”

That’s the famous line Cochran used in his closing arguments that seemed to sway the jury.

Simpson Has Been Out Of Sight, But In Mind Since

Following his early release for armed robbery in 2017, Simpson was placed on probation until September 2022.

But with good behavior and completing the parameters of his release he was granted an early release from parole in December of 2021, making him a completely free man.