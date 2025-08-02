“I’m Sorry That I Upstaged You” | Shannon Sharpe Issues Apology In Wake Of His Personal Drama Overshadowing Brother Sterling’s Hall Of Fame Induction

This weekend for the Sharpe family is supposed to be about Sterling joining his brother Shannon in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Not only that but it’s an historic element to it as well with the brothers set to become the first two siblings to be enshrined. And while that’s still going to happen, there’s a bit of a residue attached to it which stems from some personal decisions Shannon made that unfortunately put him in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

The legendary tight end who starred for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens has been mired in a legal battle with a 22-year-old OnlyFans model who accused him of rape. Per reports Sharpe and accuser had a longstanding sexual relationship. The $50 million case recently concluded following a settlement and Sharpe believing he’d be headed back to ESPN, where he’s been missing in action since taking a hiatus in late April seemed unfazed.

Gold Jacket on! Sterling Sharpe joins his brother @ShannonSharpe as the first set of brothers to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. With Shannon by his side, Sterling puts on his @HaggarCo Gold Jacket. #PFHOF25 pic.twitter.com/UtQzR1ZyVx — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 2, 2025

ESPN Pulls Rug From Under Sharpe

As Sharpe is preparing to present his brother Sterling into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, he’s also dealing with ESPN firing in wake of his legal issues. In many ways the move by ESPN and his legal matter being settled are overshadowing his brother’s big moment. Feeling the heat Shannon was quick to issue an apology to his big brother on a recent episode of his “Nightcap” podcast.

“Really the only thing I asked was like, ‘Guys, could we wait until Monday? My brother’s going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,’” Sharpe, 57, told his co-host, fellow retired NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. “I really want it to be about him and I want it to be about my family. This coming out would overshadow everything that he’s worked his entire life for. And unfortunately, you know, it didn’t happen that way.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion also told Ocho that his big brother in so many words told him to let it go, and what’s done is done.

“Bro, stop apologizing. You don’t have to apologize. I’m your big bro, I’m gonna love you regardless. We all make mistakes,’ Sterling replied.

Sharpe Says He’s At Peace

Sharpe, who first joined ESPN as an analyst in 2023 following a seven-year run at Fox Sports, says that he enjoyed his time at ESPN but wishes the timing of the announcement could’ve been different, although he knew before it became public.

“They did what they needed to do and I’m at peace with that,”

