‘Not A Situation On This Earth Where A White Woman Should Be Sitting On A Black Woman Like A Piece Of Furniture’: Phoenix Mercury Blonde Sophie Cunningham Catching Racial Backlash

The Phoenix Mercury is hoping to rebound from a 19-21 season, that saw them get swept by the Minnesota Lynx in the playoffs. As the team looks to build chemistry heading into the 2025 season, three of the team’s top players; Sophie Cunningham, Kahleah Copper and Natasha Cloud flicked it up for some fun pictures where they were all dressed alike.

Social Media Goes Crazy Over Phoenix Mercury Promo Photo

While the pics were meant to get fans excited about the future of the franchise with the likelihood that franchise stalwart Diana Taurasi will retire. It was one in particular photo which started some online controversy. The pic featured the aforementioned Cunningham with her feet and body propped up on Copper. The flick drew the ire of some fans.

A photo featuring white WNBA player Sophie Cunningham with her feet and body propped up on teammate Kahleah Copper has Black Twitter raging.

“There is no situation on this earth where a white woman should be sitting on a Black woman like a piece of furniture,” one person said.

That comment in many ways goes back to the long-lasting racial divide in this country, and all that Blacks have endured.

Piggybacking on the first fan sentiments, another follower on X came with this:

“The ancestors are rolling in their grave because what is that 1st photo?!”

Another fan even suggested that Brittney Griner’s team should be canceled for the photo.

“The public outrage should’ve been enough for them to reconsider, but their standing on it… Phoenix mercury y’all supposed to try and gain a following, but now it’s making a mockery of the blk athletes. Cancel them too.”

All of this over a picture is wild, but in the cancel culture that has taken over it really isn’t all that surprising to hear someone clamoring for that.

Other Pics Seemingly Tell A Different Story — Or Do They?

Maybe fans were quick to jump to conclusions, maybe they weren’t. But other pics taken by the dynamic trio who accounted for over 40 points per game for the Mercury show a different side. The other pics had user @unbiasedwnba basically calling out those who in their opinion were way to quick to jump to conclusions.

Cunningham’s Fashion And Political Views Are Often Spoken About

Known for her outlandish and what some would call provocative style, and some political views that definitely rub some folks the wrong way, Cunningham is unbothered.

RELATED: “Caitlin Didn’t Bring Racism To WNBA. This Has Been Happening”: Legend Sue Bird Exculpates Caitlin Clark Fans From Blame For WNBA Racial Tension

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 19: (L-R) Kahleah Copper, Aliyah Boston, Sophie Cunningham, Candace Parker, Danielle Robinson, Elizabeth Williams, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike attend Candace Parker’s ACE All-Star Party presented by adidas at Toca Madera on July 19, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelly Balch/Getty Images for adidas Basketball)

The sharpshooter who averages roughly nine points, four rebounds and three assists per game while hitting 38 percent from three lets her play do the talking.