‘Steph Curry Is The Last Guy’: Paul Pierce Believes The Days Of NBA Franchise Player Are Gone And He Blames LeBron Going To Miami 

NBA legend Paul Pierce is always saying something that stirs the pot. The former NBA champion recently said he believes he’s the purest scorer in NBA history.

That followed him being fired from ESPN for going live on social media while having strippers dancing and smoking weed. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg as it pertains to the former Kansas Jayhawks legend. Now, he’s saying that LeBron James going to the Miami Heat ruined the franchise player title in the NBA.

Paul Pierce Takes Another Shot At James

It’s no secret that Pierce isn’t a fan of James, with their longstanding rivalry definitely playing a role in that. Pierce has long attempted to discredit James’s accomplishments, and now he’s saying that the four-time NBA champion and NBA’s all-time leading scorer is the sole reason that the franchise player no longer exists.

Speaking on the “No Fouls Given” podcast, the man affectionately known as “The Truth,” had this to say:

“I hate the game has come to this. When you look at old school players win lose or draw they die with their franchise. They want to die with their fans. Unfortunately we’re in the space where that’s not the issue. I think it all started with LeBron truthfully, going to Miami. Guys was like, we control our future. He’s the pioneer of this, what we seeing with guys jumping around. There’s no more franchise player. I think Steph Curry is the last guy who will do that. This is the culture that we in.”

That’s a wild take by Pierce, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Fans Have Plenty To Say

Pierce’s comments had some agreeing and others saying players change teams all the time.

“Lebron turned the NBA into AAU,” a fan said. “LeBron Queen James is the reason many have turned this crap off! The lack of leadership, meaningless stat collecting, victim mentality, and behind your back locker room nonsense. Just gross,” another fan said. “Rodman to the Bulls , Drexler to the Rockets , Barkley etc ….. Bron did it and was the best player and won that’s the real issue,” another fan quipped. “Paul Pierce is a washed up has been. Just another blow hard blaming him for every negative thing that happens in the nba. Unrestricted Free agency ruined players being loyal to one team. Way before LeBron ever played. If you want to blame someone, blame Tom Chambers,” another fan mentioned. “It’s called free agency, you’re free to go better your situation just as teams better their situation through free agency, there’s no loyalty in sports, it’s a business,” another fan spewed. “So what about when Shaq went to LA? Grant hill going to Orlando? Brand going to Philly? Amare going to the Knicks? Zo going to Miami? Bosh went to Miami too but only Lebron ruined players being loyal?,” another fan said.

Is Pierce Correct?

Although Pierce’s comments seem more like a direct shot at Bron, it is some truth to what he’s saying as it pertains to franchise players in the NBA. Things like player empowerment and mobility, the pressure to win now and other factors have definitely changed how a franchise player is viewed.

The “LeBron Effect” is superstars prioritizing control over their careers, leading to more frequent team-hopping, which has now become standard practice.