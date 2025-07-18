‘You Give Them $30. They Are Doing It.’: Azar Farideh Checked Paul Pierce’s Infatuation With Overseas Women, Degrading Them While Discussing French Montana Dating $18B Dubai Princess

Paul Pierce is another former NBA great who has taken to the podcast game and always has a hot take particularly concerning women and relationships. The Top 75 NBA legend recently found himself at odds with his podcast co-host after giving his two cents on French Montana’s alleged relationship with the Princess of Dubai, Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also known as Xtianna.

Paul Pierce Says Overseas Women Value Men Better Than American Women

On a recent episode of the Truth After Dark podcast, near the 22-minute mark, co-host Azar Farideh spoke about the relationship, saying, “He’s dating the Princess of Dubai. She’s cracking. He’s publicly out with her. They’re like [an] official couple online, everything. So, he said, ‘Yeah, I’m out of here. I’m out the country.'”

The 47-year-old Pierce chimed in, saying, “Man, I’m telling you. Us Black men, I’m telling y’all: we need to follow in French Montana’s steps. You see, he cracking…”The States women, they don’t have the same values as these women overseas. They value their men. They priority is they man first. They not shaking ass on Instagram.”

Farideh wasn’t going to feed into Pierce’s generalization of all American women. Pierce, as we know, indulges in a life of excess at times, especially when it comes to “exotic dancers.” In fact, he lost his ESPN gig in 2021 because he went on IG live from his crib with some, while still an employee of the company.

“Not every woman is doing that, Paul,” Farideh countered. “I’m not doing that.”

“There’s more women in America doing that than out the country,” Pierce continued.

Truth After Dark Podcast Co-Host Azar Farideh Says Overseas Women Are Low Value & Degrade Themselves For Cheap

Farideh seemed really ticked off at Pierce’s comments in which he glorified women from abroad, accusing him of not understanding the culture of these women he’s glorifying. Labeling them as low value who will do anything for a dollar. Which isn’t too kind a thing for her to say about all foreign women.

“You give them $30 and they’re sucking you and all your homeboy’s dicks in one night. So stop trying to glorify that, I’m sick of it.” Pierce shot back, “I mean, only difference between there and here is the prices up over here.” “Well, don’t try to say, ‘Their values are so different. They’re not shaking ass.’ No, they are. They’re doing it. And they’re getting shitted on, shaking ass, and all type of stuff,” Farideh added. “Yeah. So, don’t try it.”

Sheikha Mahra Is Daughter Of One Of World’s Wealthiest Men, Worth $18 Billion

Farideh was licking shots at everybody during that exchange, eagerly wanting to shut down Piere’s claims that women from abroad know how to treat men better, by demeaning those women to boost her case.

She couldn’t possibly be talking about Sheikha Mahra, who is the daughter of UAE Prime Minister and Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. has a reported net worth of $18B. According to Forbes, they are one of the world’s richest families.

Is Rapper French Montana Dating Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra?

French Montana, 40, and 31-year-old Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra seem to be letting the public in on their relationship, slowly but surely.

The rapper and the princess were recently photographed together following a Paris Fashion Week event earlier this month. Prior to that, the couple was seen out together when Mahra gave Montana a tour of Dubai.

The recently divorced Mahra took to Instagram to share her outing with the Moroccan-American rapper, which included patronizing the famous restaurant, Nammos Dubai at the Four Seasons Resort. They also rode camels at Bab Al Shams, a luxe dessert resort, and were joined by friends. This took place just months after announcing her divorce, during which she appeared to suggest her ex-husband had been unfaithful.

“Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce,” she wrote in an IG post. “I divorce you; I divorce you, and I Divorce You. Take Care. Your ex-wife.”

The 30-year-old married Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum last year, and they welcomed their first child together earlier this year.