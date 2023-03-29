Patrick Mahomes And Wife Brittany Celebrate At Friend’s Wedding; Two-Time Super Bowl MVP Calls Out League’s New “Thursday Night Football” Policy

Kansas City Chiefs two-time Super Bowl MVP QB Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are basking in the good life. Fresh off the QB’s second MVP, second Super Bowl MVP and the couple’s second child they are out celebrating love at a friend’s wedding.



But Patrick’s mind isn’t too far from football as he tweeted his thoughts on the NFL’s new “Thursday Night Football” policy.

The Mahomes’ Living The Good Life

Brittany posted pictures to her official Instagram account of her and Patrick at a wedding.

In the carousel of five pictures, the quarterback’s wife said, “love celebrating love” with a couple of heart emojis. The first picture features the couple posing near a marble handrail outside on a sunny day. The next four pictures center on the couple and a group of friends.

On Monday the NFL announced it will now regularly allow teams to appear in multiple “Thursday Night Football” games in the same season.

This is a huge deal because teams that play on Thursday do so on a short turnaround which has the potential for negative health outcomes.

Previously, the league seldom allowed teams to play on multiple Thursdays with a short week of preparation because of player safety. This decision is going to be extremely unpopular with players, and Mahomes was the first to comment.

On Twitter the Chiefs QB quote-tweeted the announcement with the palm to forehead emoji.

Does The League Care About Player Safety?

League commissioner Roger Goodell was made aware of the tweet and responded it’s not about the valuable partnership with Amazon.

“I don’t think we’re putting Amazon over our players,” Goodell said in response to Mahomes’ tweet. “The data doesn’t show a higher injury rate. I hear from players who also love the 10 days after a Thursday Night game. We have to try to balance all of it.”

If you believe this has nothing to do with Amazon then I have a bridge to sell you.

Amazon is paying $1B annually to broadcast 15 “TNF” games per season for the next 11 years. Do you think Jeff Bezos agreed to fork over that amount of money and he would have no input into what teams get to be broadcast on Thursday?

It is always about the money, don’t get it twisted.

Goodell also said that the “data doesn’t show a higher injury rate.” As Jay-Z once said, “We don’t believe you, you need more people.”

What data is Goodell speaking of? Do the public and the media members not in the pocket of the NFL have access to this data?

Are we to trust the league that denied the correlation between football and brain trauma for decades when they talk about injuries?

Before ever acknowledging a connection between football and brain trauma, the NFL spent a lot of time and capital discrediting the scientists that initially made the link to the collisions in football with the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Dr. Bennet Omalu, a Nigerian-born forensic pathologist, was the most prominent name caught in the league’s crosshairs.

Mahomes was the first to call out the league on its new TNF policy, but he won’t be the last.