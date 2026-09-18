‘White Privilege In Its Highest Form’: ESPN’s Pat McAfee Compared to Donald Trump After Appearing to Smoke Weed on Live TV

ESPN star Pat McAfee knows how to grab the attention of viewers online and on TV, but the Thursday episode of his daily show had some wondering if his power at the network reached a new high.

McAfee appeared to be smoking weed during the ESPN broadcast of “The Pat McAfee Show,” which airs from noon to 3 p.m. ET on weekdays.

The video of McAfee with a lit object in his hand and smoke billowing in his studio quickly went viral online.

Pat McAfee (left) was accused of smoking live on TV during the ESPN broadcast of his daily “The Pat McAfee Show.” (Photos: @BrickCenter_/X)

The video of McAfee appearing to smoke drew criticism from a host of social media users.

Some also made note of the difference between what McAfee may be able to get away with compared to former ESPN employees like ex-NBA star Paul Pierce; Pierce was fired in 2021 after he posted a video of himself on Instagram smoking around exotic dancers and friends inside his home.

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“White privilege in its highest form,” Instagram user @sonneydayz wrote about the McAfee video.

“Is he getting the Paul Pierce treatment or does he have the (complexion) for the protection?” Instagram user @fleurdeselcatering added.

“Paul Pierce got fired for smoking and having strippers on his day off,” X user @AyeThatsAce said in another tweet that went viral.

McAfee has previously stated his affinity for marijuana, including during a 2024 podcast appearance on “All The Smoke,” which is hosted by former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.

“Honestly, this show is called All The Smoke…I smoke a lot of weed,” McAfee said about how deals with criticism and the spotlight of being a huge public figure. “I think that’s a massive piece of it for me.”

In addition to his daily show, which is licensed to ESPN, McAfee is a mainstay on the desk of Saturday college football pregame show “College GameDay.” He also made his debut as a member of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” this week ahead of the ”Monday Night Football” broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Denver Broncos.

For ex-NFL running back LeSean McCoy, who is now a co-host of the sports podcast “Speakeasy,” the footage of McAfee potentially smoking on the air is just another sign of his power at ESPN.

“Pat is a (former NFL) kicker, bro,” McCoy said. “Pat is a kicker and he’s more popular than any quarterback that’s retired other than Tom Brady, for one. For two, he is probably the most powerful person other than (U.S. President) Donald Trump.”

“He the only dude I know that can smoke weed on a show and nothing happens; call out his boss, and then get a raise. He can do whatever he wants!” McCoy added.

McAfee also faced racism allegations online after he sat next to Trump during the “Patriot Games” competition last month in Ohio; the top ESPN voice called the accusation “grotesque,” and then threatened to file a lawsuit against the man who made the claim.

As for the criticism surrounding him apparently smoking on air, McAfee seemed to brush off the incident in a tweet while he was watching the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen beat the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

“Little sage never hurt nobody…” McAfee wrote. “Also this Buffalo Bills team came out on fire in their new home…just smokin the Lions in all phases.

“Josh Allen’s numbers this year might be Biblical…is this the year Buffalo wins the whole damn thing?”