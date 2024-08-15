“Women’s Clothes, Drugs, You Name It … They Set Me Up”: Oscar De La Hoya Explains To Uncle Shay Shay Why He Took Those Surprising Photos In Fishnets and Heels 15 Years Ago

The infamous photos of Mexican-American boxing icon and entrepreneur Oscar De La Hoya wearing fishnet panty hose, heels while posing in boxing gloves and also posing seductively in the bathtub, is a sight most fans either want to forget or will never forget.

For years that photo, sold by a woman to the tabloids, created a narrative around De La Hoya that he was possibly gay or at the very least a cross-dresser, although his close friends and opponents such as Sugar Shane Mosley denied it, as has De La Hoya.

Am I the only one who has this image pop into their mind when they hear the name #delahoya ? #panties #crossdressing #CaneloVsChavez #boxeo pic.twitter.com/VJHvPhRFSO — Spruce Jenner (@sprucejenner) May 6, 2017

De La Hoya Clears Air On Cross Dressing Photo With Shannon Sharpe

De La Hoya recently became the next celebrity to take the coach and share a cognac on the award-winning “Uncle Shay Shay” podcast.

Shannon asked De La Hoya, “Why you let them snap that picture 15 years ago?” ” I was drugged up,” De La Hoya responded. “I was drugged up.” “I didn’t even know it.” “You didn’t know you put the panty hose on?” Shannon asked. Have you ever tried it?” the champ asked Sharpe. “Hell nah,” Shannon replied, “I ain’t never gonna try it either.” “Are you sure? Are you sure?” De La Hoya jokingly asked. “OK, think about it, to get those panty hose on, goddammit, it would take like two hours. Sober.” Shannon looked on confused, so De La Hoya elaborated a bit.

“I’ve talked about this a lot in my documentary too. I’m open about it. … I was getting with bad people this and that. Two women come in my room with a suitcase and that’s all I remember. and after that I woke up the next day.” Shannon asked, “What was in the suitcase?” “Women’s clothes, drugs, you name it,” De La Hoya said. “They set me up, but it’s OK, it happens, so what.”

How convenient that Oscar doesn’t remember anything after the women entered with the women’s clothes, except what was inside of it. Feels like he’s leaving some information out.

Of course, social media had a field day in the comment section. Nobody brings the gossip heat like Uncle Shay these days. You always find out something cringy that alters your perception of the celebrity you once had high regard for.

Nobody’s blaming De La Hoya for being set up or drugged if that’s what he’s implying, but he still has not directly answered why he was wearing those fishnets and why the women brought them in the room.

Some X users blamed it on the drugs.

Others are still holding onto the possibility that De La Hoya’s private lifestyle got exposed and anything he says now is damage control.

One X user took it there, tweeting, “Bruh definitely went to a Diddy party”

Shannon Sharpe isn’t the first host with the guts to ask De La Hoya about that forgettable moment in his legacy.

Uncle Shay Shay Not First To Ask De La Hoya About Fishnets and Heels

DJ Envy and Charlamagne interviewed the champ in 2017 on “The Breakfast Club.”

“What the hell were you doing?” Charlamagne asked.

The question appeared to catch De La Hoya a little off guard, but he didn’t shy away from answering it.

It was just a bad time in my life,” De La Hoya said. “Bad time in my life. It was one of those times where it’s like you sometimes lose your identity when you retire. You hear about all these athletes and actors and this and that and they lose themselves and this and that. ‘What do I do now? Who am I now?’ I was in a bad place, a really bad place. “But I’m actually glad that I was able to bring myself back to the light,” he continued. “Because there’s a lot of people who just cannot come back to the light. There’s tons of them. There’s a lot of sad cases that take place. You hear about it every single day, famous people and just average Joes in the street. “It’s sad. It’s heartbreaking. It’s tough to be out there and be a celebrity and be a famous person, whatever, with money and this and that. It’s tough when you lose your identity. How do you bring it back? How do you gather yourself back and correct yourself and go down that correct path once again? That was the toughest fight of my life,” he added.

It didn’t affect De La Hoya in the long run and his career elevated from there. Golden Boy Promotions is a juggernaut in the boxing world. He has his own show in Spanish on HBO and his empire is worth $200 million. It’s safe to say he’s recovered from whatever drama that now iconic and cringy photo caused.