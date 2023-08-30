Nebraska TE Arik Gilbert Arrested For Robbing Liquor And Vape Store | Seems Everybody Isn’t Getting NIL Money

Former five-star recruit University of Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 29 on suspicion of burglary at a business in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was booked in the Lancaster County Jail on a burglary charge, which is a felony in Nebraska.

According to police, Gilbert forced his way into a liquor and vape store and stole $1,600 worth of merchandise and caused about $600 worth of damage.

This is sad man. Really hope Arik gets help. Safe to say football career is most likely done. pic.twitter.com/b6eUbEAH6m — Athens Steve (@rainy_steve) August 29, 2023

Caught On Camera

Surveillance video shows Gilbert throwing what appears to be a block of cement at a door to gain access into a building. Once he’s inside the building, he can be seen repeatedly kicking the door to SJ’s Liquor & Vape until the door opens.

In the video the 6’5″, 275-pound football player is seen shirtless with his face covered.

Police were dispatched, and in the video you see Gilbert immediately drop the bag of goods, which reportedly included vapes, Delta-8, cigars and lighters, and put his hands in the air. Police officers had their guns drawn. Gilbert is seen crawling out of the building and while on the sidewalk with his hands behind his back, he’s handcuffed.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule spoke to reporters on Tuesday and said he was “obviously really disappointed, really sad” for Gilbert.

“I’m not prepared to speak on that,” Rhule said when asked about Gilbert’s position on the team. “I don’t know anything about it. I really just got that phone call and I’m not going to jump to conclusions about things.”

Gilbert’s Status Uncertain

Gilbert was one of the top recruits in the class of 2020 and attended LSU as a freshman. He recorded 35 receptions and 368 yards. He then opted to transfer for his sophomore season, initially agreeing to go to the University of Florida then changing course and attending the University of Georgia instead.

That 2021 season with Georgia was rocky, as he missed most of it due to personal issues. The native of Marietta, Georgia, only ended up playing in three games that season, reportedly catching two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown..

In January, Gilbert, the 2019 Gatorade National Player of the Year, decided to transfer to Nebraska, but he’s already used his one-time NCAA transfer exemption. In order to be eligible this season, he needs a waiver from the NCAA.