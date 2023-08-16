‘Never Personal Nowadays It’s The Ways’ | Cavs’ Caris LeVert Hoping LAPD Can Help Him Track Down $93K Watch Stolen During House Party

Cleveland Cavaliers’ guard Caris LeVert had his rare $93,000 Peugeot stolen from his bedroom during a house party he hosted earlier this month. He contacted the Los Angeles Police Department and is hoping they can help track down the stolen timepiece.

Caris LeVert threw a house party and allegedly had his $93k watch stolen from his bedroom, per @TMZ_Sports



“According to cops, someone was seen in LeVert's bedroom during the festivities … and when the hooper went to check out the situation, he noticed his watch case was open… pic.twitter.com/bSxG6KoAiM — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 10, 2023

Watch Stolen During House Party

According to police, LeVert told them he hosted a party on Aug. 1 and a party guest was seen in his bedroom. When he went to his bedroom to investigate, he noticed that his watch case was open and what the police reportedly described as a “Peugeot” brand was missing.

A grand theft report was filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

Watches of that price range have serial numbers and there is a limited amount, they are not mass produced. The people who are watch enthusiasts and rich enough to afford such a piece also are limited. These factors should help in locating the watch, especially if someone attempts to sell it.

LeVert signed a two-year $32 million contract extension this offseason with the Cavaliers. Along with stars Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and free agent signings Max Strus and Georges Niang, LeVert is an integral part of a team that hopes to compete for a championship.

LeVert Integral Part Of Cavaliers

Last season LeVert shot a career high 39 percent from three. If he continues to be reliable offensively and competes defensively, he’ll help the Cavaliers advance deep in next season’s playoffs.

In 2021 when LeVert was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Indiana Pacers, a mass was found on his left kidney during his physical. He had successful surgery to treat renal cell carcinoma, a form of cancer.

If he had not been traded it’s likely the mass wouldn’t have been found until much later.

“I didn’t have any symptoms. I was playing in games. I hadn’t missed any games this season yet. I was feeling 100 percent healthy,” LeVert said at the time of the diagnosis. “So, in a way, this trade definitely showed and revealed what was going on in my body; so I’m definitely looking at it from that side and definitely humbled to know that this trade could’ve possibly saved me in the long run.”

NBA training camps open Sept. 27 for teams playing preseason games overseas and Oct. 3 for all other teams.