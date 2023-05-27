They Done Robbed Uncle Shay! Shannon Sharpe’s Home Burglarized For $1 Million In Jewelry And More

Add a random robber to the growing list of people doing former NFL veteran turned sports analyst Shannon Sharpe dirty. Sharpe’s home in L.A. was burglarized last week, and the thieves came up, getting Uncle Shay Shay for $1 million worth of his stuff.

The break-in happened in the early evening of May 19 between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., TMZ reports. Sharpe was away from his place for a few hours, leaving the robbers to take what they could. The former athlete returned home after dinner with friends, and when he noticed that his home was wrong he called the police.

What was missing? Shay Sharpe realized his expensive watch collection and other miscellaneous jewelry, along with his designer bags, were taken. In addition, there were no apparent signs of any forced entry. However, an investigation into the incident is currently ongoing, with no arrests having been made yet.

Problems In Media & Now Real Life

Sharpe reportedly wants the culprit(s) found to be held accountable and offers a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Sharpe has also had problems in the media world. The co-host of “Undisputed” recently came under fire from former No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft Kwame Brown.

After the Nuggets swept the Lakers in the Western Conference finals, LeBron James had a chance to tie the score in the final seconds of Game 4 Monday night, but Jamal Murray, assisted by Aaron Gordon, got his hands on the ball before James could get a shot off.

Brown took to social media Wednesday with a seven-minute video in which he said neither Michael Jordan nor Kobe Bryant would’ve had their shot blocked and could’ve at least gotten off a better shot attempt than James, accusing him of being a “stat sheet junkie.”

That prompted LeBron James’ super supporter Sharpe to defend the player he considers his favorite of all time during the Thursday episode of “Undisputed.” Sharpe directed his anger at Brown for criticizing James while “you on the Mount Rushmore of all busts” and “you a joke, real talk” which Brown took offense and graduated the conversation to another level in his video Thursday afternoon.

Kwame Brown responds to Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless. Hilarious! @ kwamebrownbustlife on YouTube! pic.twitter.com/sD20z2rSTo — 3 (@3cheers88) May 25, 2023

Just A Guest…

“You a guest in the house of this basketball talk,” Brown said. “Didn’t you know that? And now since you don’t want to act like a guest in this sh-t, And you want to invalidate me, you football playing dummy. N****, ain’t no first downs in basketball. Clown. How you gonna try to invalidate a man who is the No. 1 draft pick.”

When Brown brought Ja Morant into his Shannon Sharpe monologue, he took his rant to a nuclear level.

Unc Shannon sharpe went off on kwame brown for talking about Lebron James 😭😭😭😭😭😭



“You on the Mount Rushmore of all busts….you a joke real talk” pic.twitter.com/0faxC2Akep — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 25, 2023

“You a fan boy for LeBron; You emo,” Brown continued. You called me emotional and you was finna fight a whole goddn Memphis Grizzlies team because of [your] love affair with LeBron. You the reason why Ja Morant probably carrying guns right now. Ja Morant was like ‘oh sh-t’ because a big-ass n** in a sweater, a grandma sweater trying to fight his daddy and the whole damn team.”

Sharpe famously had an on-court confrontation with members of the Grizzlies when they played during the season last year. As the face of one of the most polarizing shows in the sports analyst debate category, Sharpe endures uncomfortable moments on television, the internet, and now potentially dangerous ones in real life.