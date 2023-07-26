“I Don’t Think There’s A Chance He Signs An Extension” | NBA Analyst Believes Cavs Should Trade Donovan Mitchell Before He Leaves Them High And Dry, So Cue Up The Hype That He’s Coming To A New York Team!

The Cleveland Cavaliers surprised everyone when they won 51 games and captured the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs last season.

They were beaten in the playoffs by a steadily-rising New York Knicks team in five games, but optimism was high because it was the first time the franchise won 50 games without LeBron James since 1992-93.

A lot of it had to do with star guard Donovan Mitchell ,who came over in a trade from the Utah Jazz prior to last season.

The former Louisville star averaged a career-high 28.3 points during the season, with a career-high 71-point outing in a win over the Chicago Bulls. For Mitchell’s efforts he was named an All-Star for the fourth consecutive season, and he also landed his first All-NBA selection (second team).

NBA Analyst Thinks Donovan Mitchell Will Leave Cavs

But, even with all that success, NBA analyst and insider Tim Bontemps thinks the Cavs should trade the dynamic guard now while his trade value is as high as it probably ever will be.

ESPN Tim MacMahon: “…This is kind of a make or break year for the Cavs: do you think [Donovan Mitchell] signs an extension?…”



Tim Bontemps: “…I don't think there's any chance he signs an extension there ever. And if it was up to me, I would trade Donvan Mitchell… pic.twitter.com/7t8W3xzEsX — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) July 24, 2023

Bontemps Says Mitchell Won’t Re-Sign With Cavs

During a recent episode of “The Hoop Collective Podcast,” Bontemps spoke like he knows for sure that the Cavs will lose “Spida” Mitchell in free agency.

“I don’t think there’s any chance he signs an extension there ever, and if it was up to me, I would trade Donovan Mitchell today,” Bontemps said.

“I don’t think the Cavs are getting as far as they hope to next year, and I don’t think he’s gonna extend, and I think they’ll get a lot more for him with two summers left, than they will with one summer left.”

Bontemps also mentioned he knows the Cavs aren’t about to trade their best player, but he doesn’t see them even reaching the second round of the playoffs with him. When analyzing the situation, he doesn’t see any way for the Cavs to keep Mitchell on the shores of Lake Erie.

Mitchell Seeks Bright Lights, Big City For First Time

Mitchell’s been a star in two small markets (Utah and Cleveland). Naturally, he wants to play in a bigger market, and that could lead him out the door, pundits say. The trend for great NBA players is to force their way out of town and ring chase, so Mitchell would be keeping in line with the new order of superstar — or “perceived” superstar — business.

Donovan Mitchell likely not re-signing with the Cavs is GREAT for the Utah Jazz! https://t.co/1BvJtPF3o9 — SB Nation NBA 🏀 (@SBNationNBA) July 25, 2023

Teams Would Welcome Donovan Mitchell With Open Arms

Being a New York native, Mitchell reportedly would love the opportunity to play in his home state, that means either the Knicks or Brooklyn Nets. Both are in need of a move-the-meter type talent, and Mitchell fits that bill.

The ideal situation for New York fans would be for Mitchell to team up with Jalen Brunson forming an unreal backcourt for Knicks fans.