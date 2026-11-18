A professional basketball player from Savannah, Georgia, is now facing charges in Africa after he allegedly was caught transporting large amounts of marijuana at an airport.

The NDLEA, Nigeria’s federal anti-drug trafficking agency, arrested 28-year-old Da’monte Khiree Greene last week after he flew into Nigeria on a flight that originated in Thailand and stopped in Dubai.

Authorities reportedly found 33.95 kilograms — nearly 75 pounds — of marijuana in two checked bags that belonged to Greene, who had been playing in various basketball leagues in Thailand beginning in 2025, according to his Instagram account.

Professional basketball player Da’monte Khiree Greene, a Savannah, Georgia, native, was arrested in Nigeria after being accused of transporting nearly 75 pounds of marijuana at an airport. (Photos: NDLEA; @topp_lee/Instagram)

“The suspect, who was placed under discreet surveillance upon arrival, was observed abandoning his two checked-in bags before attempting to exit the airport with only his carry-on luggage,” a NDLEA press release said about Greene’s arrest. “He was promptly apprehended at the airport car park.”

“A search of the two abandoned bags, both bearing his name tag, revealed sixteen parcels of Loud in each, totalling thirty-two parcels with a combined weight of 33.95 kilograms. A tracking device was also recovered from the bags.”

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The NDLEA also claimed that it found evidence on Greene’s phone that proved he was aware of the operation to transport the illegal marijuana.

“The suspect, a native of Savannah, Georgia, USA, who claimed he has lived in Thailand since October 2025 where he plays professional basketball, said he came to Nigeria on holiday to build networks for his basketball career,” the press release continued. “A forensic examination of his mobile phone revealed information pointing to his knowledge of and involvement in the drug trafficking activity.”

Greene previously was a member of the college basketball team at Reinhardt University, a small college about an hour northwest of Atlanta, in 2017. During the 2018-19 season, he played at South Georgia Technical College in Americus, Georgia, which is about a three-hour drive southwest of Atlanta.

During the 2023-24 season, Greene led a semiprofessional team called the Georgia Bombers by scoring a team-leading 26.3 points per game.

Green is at risk of potential life imprisonment based on Nigeria’s strict trafficking laws, although it is unclear if he will be eligible for a more lenient sentence if convicted.