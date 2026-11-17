NBA player Kyle Kuzma likely did not anticipate a planned charitable gift from years ago creating a controversy on social media in 2026, but that is exactly what happened to the Milwaukee Bucks forward over the weekend.

Lenora Felder, a former employee at Statesmen College Preparatory Academy for Boys in Washington D.C, posted a viral tweet, claiming that Kuzma’s management team once reached out to her to donate sneakers to the 300 Black and Latino students at the school.

After initial communication with Kuzma’s representatives, Felder says she sent the shoe sizes of all the boys. However, the communication then stopped.

Lenora Felder (left), a former employee at Statesmen College Preparatory Academy for Boys in Washington D.C., says NBA player Kyle Kuzma (right) once offered to donate sneakers to children at the school before later backing out due to financial reasons. (Photos: @LenValyrian/X; John Fisher/Getty Images)

Later, Felder says, Kuzma’s team indicated that the 2017 Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick could no longer gift the sneakers to the children due to financial reasons.

“His team contacted us saying HE wanted to do this,” Felder wrote on X. “We submitted 300 shoe sizes. Crickets. They then said, ‘Oh sorry due to finances, Kyle can’t do it. He’s sorry.'”

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While Kuzma was ultimately unable to donate the sneakers to the boys school, another woman, @JerLisa_Nicole on X, says she stepped in to help Felder obtain the shoes.

With the help of the sneaker community on X, JerLisa was able to get sneakers sent to the students. Despite the situation happening years ago, JerLisa still appeared to be upset at Kuzma about how things unfolded.

“Y’all remember when Sneaker Twitter helped me gather shoes for an all boys school because an NBA player backed out???” JerLisa wrote in a tweet posted last weekend. “It was Kyle Kuzma and I can FINALLY say why it’s forever f-ck him and Winnie.”

Model and influencer Winnie Harlow is Kuzma’s longtime girlfriend. The couple got engaged last year.

“I have been WAITING FOR THIS F-CKING DAY!!!!” JerLisa added in another tweet. “I swear this was the hardest secret to keep.”

Kuzma’s alleged offer to donate the sneakers likely came at some point from 2021-2024, when he was a member of the Washington Wizards. The team plays in the same district where the Statesmen College Preparatory Academy for Boys is located.

Kuzma was traded from the Lakers to the Wizards ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season, and he played for the team until he was again traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in February 2025.

Kuzma remains with the Bucks in the midst of his 10th NBA season, and the forward is averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. Milwaukee is off to a horrendous start, though, posting a NBA-worst 1-13 record through 14 games.

At the conclusion of the current NBA season, Kuzma’s career earnings on the court will surpass $127 million. As of Tuesday, he had not responded online to the claim that he backed out of sending the sneakers to the boys school.

Felder holds a yearly Christmas fundraiser, which she started in 2020, on her social media accounts to buy gifts for Black children whose families are facing financial hardships.